Abel Ferreira counters Cuca and says what rival should have done

The coach Abel Ferreira innovated and said what the opponent could have done to defeat Palmeiras this Wednesday (10). At the time, Verdão eliminated Atlético Mineiro even with two expulsions.

In a press conference, the Portuguese countered Cuca, who criticized the fact that Palmeiras played in the back after Danilo’s expulsion, in the 30th minute of the first half, at Allianz Parque.

“Cuca is an experienced coach, he has several titles on his resume. When he watches this game, he will understand that there were a lot of players on the outside of our block, and you have to put people on the inside to attack our line,” he said.

“He had the wingers on the outside, the two full-backs open, the defenders in the back, but few players inside our block. That, for us, was easier to control,” he said.

“Of course, with one less (player), we closed, but we still managed to attack. He recognizes that his team this year is better than last year. It wasn’t me who said it, it was him! And, when he watches this game, he will see that our team was very competent in making the opponent play on the outside”, continued Abel Ferreira, who highlighted how this “facilitated” the work of Palmeiras.

“On the outside, we managed to make a good wall, and I think we reached the end of the game with more submissions than our opponent”, completed Abel Ferreira in a press conference after the match.

NEXT GAME OF PALMEIRAS AT LIBERTADORES

With the classification on top of Atlético Mineiro at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras now awaits the duel between Athletico and Estudiantes, which takes place this Thursday (11).

Flamengo eliminated Corinthians on the other side of the semifinals and will face Vélez Sarsfield, who left Talleres behind after winning an Argentine clash.