Abel Ferreira responds to Cuca after talking about Palmeiras marking

Palmeiras achieved a heroic rating at Allianz Parque this Wednesday (10th), after managing to eliminate Atlético-MG on penalties, playing most of the match with one less athlete, and at a given moment with two at a disadvantage. At the press conference, coach Abel Ferreira answered the lines of opponent Cuca, who had said shortly before that Palmeiras tightened the marking.

“Cuca is an extremely experienced coach, with many titles. Certainly, when he watches this match, he will realize that there were many players outside our block, who had seven players outside our block. And you have to have people people inside to attack our line”, replied the palmeirense.

“Of course, with one less player, we closed, but we still managed to attack. Our team was very competent. We managed to make a good wall, and I think we reached the end of the game with more shots than our opponent”, said the coach.

It is worth remembering that this was the third time in a row that Abel Ferreira and Cuca met for the Copa Libertadores da América. At every opportunity, the Portuguese got the better of his opponent, including the 2019 decision, when the Brazilian commanded Santos.

Who also spoke during the press conference was goalkeeper Weverton, hero of the classification and chosen as the best player of the match. The archer highlighted the commitment of his teammates on the field.

“The team behaved very well, knew how to suffer, donated and made the most of it. It was like that in every move. I think it was a victory not only to pass the stage, but also to show that we are strong in adversity. that was bad in the match. Today was a perfect night and we are happy”, highlighted the shirt 21.

The owner of the Palmeiras goal also recalled a phase of Abel Ferreira himself to praise the team’s performance. “Let the body do it and not let the head get in the way. Sometimes our head wants to accelerate, but today we let the body do what it does best, which is playing football,” he added.

Preparation for Saturday’s Derby

The Palmeiras team will not have much time to celebrate the classification against the miners. That’s because the club will have to turn the key to next Saturday’s commitment, for the Brazilian Championship, against Corinthians. Verdão goes to Itaquera to try to increase the advantage in the leadership of the national team. Coach Abel Ferreira spoke about the preparation for the classic.

“We had to deliver everything we had. Let’s talk to some hungry people we have here, who want to play all of them. We have to be honest with ourselves and play at full strength”, highlighted the coach.