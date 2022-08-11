Abel points out what Cuca could have done differently in Palmeiras vs Galo

photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Abel Ferreira commented on Cuca’s strategy in Palmeiras vs Atltico for Libertadores

In a press conference after Palmeiras qualified in the Copa Libertadores, this Wednesday (10/8), coach Abel Ferreira pointed out what Cuca, from Atltico, could have done differently at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, to avoid elimination of the Rooster in the quarterfinals.

At first, Abel praised Cuca’s experience. The Portuguese believes that, when the coach from Paraná watches the match again, he will identify a mistake in the direction of the Atlético’s field: after Danilo was sent off and especially in the second half, Galo played with many players “outside the block” from Palmeiras.

“Cuca is an extremely experienced coach, with many titles. When he sees this game, he will surely realize that there were a lot of people on the outside of our block. There were seven players on the outside, and you have to have people on the inside to attack the team.” our line”, analyzed Abel.

“He had both wingers on the outside, the two full-backs open, the defenders still behind and few players inside our block. There had to be more players inside our block. That, for us, was easier to control”, he added. .

Abel praises Rooster’s quality

Also in a press conference, the Palmeiras coach praised the technical quality of Atltico. Anyway, the Portuguese highlighted the good defensive role of Verdo in the duel for Libertadores.

“Of course for us, with one less, how did we manage to attack a team with the quality he has? He knows and recognized that, that the team he has this year is better than the one he had last year. He was the one who said, it wasn’t me,” said Abel.

“When he sees the game, he will realize that our team was very competent, but that there, in one situation or another, he could have taken advantage of it too. When I saw the opponent playing outside, outside, outside, we we managed to make a good wall. If I’m not mistaken, we reached the end of the game with more shots than our opponent”, he concluded.