Accused of cannibalism and abuse, Armie Hammer has his story wide open in a documentary; watch the disturbing trailer – News Seen on the web

Produced by Discovery+, the documentary will arrive in September.

(Sensitive subject matter)

The trailer for the new documentary miniseries House of Hammer was released today (10), about the disturbing family history of Armie Hammer, an American actor. Check out the trailer below:

Produced by Discovery+, the artist’s ex-girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, reveal details of Hammer’s abusive practices. In addition to the two, the miniseries has testimony from Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, who recalled the actor’s growth in an authoritarian family environment.

Timothée Chalamet shuts up about rape allegations made against Armie Hammer

The miniseries will also air some audio from Hammer where he details this abusive behavior. “I have a fantasy of someone proving their love and devotion by being tied up in a public place at night so their body can be used freely.”says one of the audios.

The documentary also shows a little bit the reaction of the women who received the audios and how The actor’s career was paralyzed after allegations of sexual abuse and cannibalism and the agency that handled Hammer’s projects also let him go.. Some actors even commented on what happened in 2021, such as Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot who played opposite the actor in Death on the Nile, the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, and at the time the actress revealed that “If the truth is that he did things, it doesn’t matter [se ele é famoso]the person has to pay the price for their actions and take responsibility.”, commented.

Speaking of Hollywood actors, it was recently announced that Robert Downey Jr. helped Hammie with her rehab expenses for six months and even with the actor’s return to Los Angeles, there is no prediction that Hammer will return to film industry projects anytime soon. The House of Hammer documentary miniseries arrives on the Discovery+ platform on September 2.