Thor 4: Actor recalls how Marvel invited him to play Hercules

With an apparent future traced to the universe of marvel studiosin an interview, Brett Goldstein recalls the studio’s unexpected invitation to live Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder and more.

Newly inserted in the studio of the house of ideas, the fourth feature film of the God of Thunder by Chris Hemsworthputs the title hero face to face with Zeus, arousing the wrath of the Greek god who enlists the help of his son at the end of production during a post-credits scene, provoking a rivalry between the actor from Ted Lasso and Hemsworth.

talking to the The PlaylistBrett Goldstein revealed that the Marvel invited him just two weeks ago to film Thor: Love and Thundereven going so far as to think that it was all not a joke, until his appearance as Hercules became real.

"They just revealed, 'It's Hercules, and it's you.' And I said, 'What?' Just like, 'Are you serious? You are kidding with me? Is that final?' So yeah, it was as surprising to me as I think it was to other people. […] When I spoke to Taika [diretor], I said, 'You know I'm basically like a skinny comedian? When is this footage?'. It was in two weeks, and I was like, 'I don't need to be as big as Thor, do I?' And look, a day, I mean, I was doing 400 push-ups. I did the best I could."

More details on Thor: Love and Thunder

In addition to the surprise appearance by Emmy winner Chris Hemsworth, the film directed by Taika Waititi also has Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and among other names in its cast.

Released in early July, at the moment, Thor: Love and Thunder remains in theaters.

