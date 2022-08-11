Actor reveals details of important scene in the film

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2) star Jason Momoa has revealed details of an important scene that will be present in the film.

Momoa, who will return to the role of one of DC’s most derided heroes of the past, is excited for James Wan’s big project.

In an interview, the actor revealed that the film includes a scene in which Aquaman appears before the UN Assembly, and gives a chilling speech about an impending disaster that threatens the world (via ScreenRant).

“Aquaman is the most derided superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to raise awareness of what’s happening to our planet. It’s not a story that’s been told over and over again, it’s a movie about what’s happening now, but in a fantasy world,” he said.

“I have fun with… a lot…. I don’t want to reveal too much. But we’ve really been able to accelerate what’s going to happen to this Earth, and it’s not because of aliens.”

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge a dangerous alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation,” reads the synopsis.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2) will be directed by James Wan, who also worked on the first feature film.

The cast includes Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren and Ben Affleck.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2) hits theaters on March 17, 2023.