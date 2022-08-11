Amanda Seyfried recalls uncomfortable situation while filming nude scenes at just 19 years old

The actress recalled the beginning of her career and the situations on film sets.

I love cinema

American actress Amanda Seyfried told Porter magazine about her early career and revealed uncomfortable situations on film sets. Now 36, she vented that she would like to “start out as a young actress now” as intimacy coordinators are a regular on set.

At 19, Seyfried commented that she was put into uncomfortable situations to “keep her job” and was surprised to reflect on how that happened. “Being 19, walking around without panties – like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. And so.”added the actress.

Mean Girls Actress Discusses Why She Lost Role In Wicked To Ariana Grande: “I Need To Improve”

Seyfried’s first work began in his teens as a model, but he was soon put aside to pursue an artistic career. On screen, she started with soap operas such as As The World and All My Children, later gaining prominence in the film Mean Girls (2003) accompanied by Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams in the cast.

The actress already has an extensive career and has films such as Mama Mia! The Movie (2008), Girl from Hell (2009), Dear John (2010) and the science fiction feature The Price of Tomorrow (2011) alongside singer and actor Justin Timberlake. Recently, Seyfried participated in the horror film Voices and Shapes (2021) directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, that has a controversial ending and is available on Netflix, beyond the indications Oscar for Mank (2020) and Emmy for The Dropout.

