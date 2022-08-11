Amanda Seyfried reveals she had to ‘walk without panties’ on set

The American actress believes the film industry is a better environment for young artists these days.

In a recent interview with Porter Magazine, the famous Amanda Seyfriedwho is currently 36 years old, recounted some of the difficulties experienced at the beginning of his Hollywood career.

One occasion she describes occurred when the artist was just 19 years old, and she ended up being pressured to go without underwear while filming a movie.

Being 19, walking around without my panties on [pelo set de filmagens], like, are you pulling with me? How did I let this happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why,” said the American, as reported by the LA Times.

seyfried She also revealed that she wishes she could have started her career as a young actress these days, where nude scenes sometimes have the help of an intimacy coordinator, and artists are encouraged to express themselves when they are placed in uncomfortable situations.

difficulties

This is not the first time that the professional who played Elizabeth Holmesprotagonist of the series “The Dropout”, reports having had bad experiences during his beginnings in Hollywood.

After her role in the 2004 classic “Mean Girls”, seyfried she had to deal with boys who approached her on the street asking for the weather forecast, a reference to the character played by her in the film, who was able to know when it was going to rain through her breasts.

The repetitive public harassment was described by the actress as “simply disgusting” in a conversation with Maire Claire magazine that took place last May.

