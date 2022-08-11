America convinces Martinez and negotiates final details with Barcelona-EQU

photo: Barcelona/Disclosure Emmanuel Martinez, from Barcelona-EQU, would arrive at America to be the seventh foreigner in the squad

After rejecting him, attacking midfielder Emmanuel Martinez, from Barcelona de Guayaquil, agreed to transfer to America. According to the supersports, on the night of this Wednesday (10), the clubs will discuss the last details to sign the negotiation. The alviverde team aims to settle the definitive purchase of the athlete.

Much of the Argentinian player’s change of mind in the face of America’s proposal is due to Gonzalo Mastriani. The Uruguayan striker, Martinez’s former partner at Barcelona-EQU, was announced by Coelho this Wednesday (10th) and said that the transfer was ‘the big step in his career’.

Interestingly, just this Wednesday, Martinez removed the status of Barcelona-EQU player from his Instagram profile biography. For the Ecuadorian team, this season, there are 22 games, two goals and two assists. In total, since 2020, there are 103 matches, 16 balls in the net and 15 passes for their teammates to score.

Martinez participated in the team’s two games against America this season, in the third phase of the Copa Libertadores. Coelho secured a spot in the group stage of the competition after eliminating the Ecuadorians in the penalty shootout.

At the Minas Gerais club, Martinez will compete for position with Al, Bentez and Indio Ramrez in the middle, in addition to Pedrinho and Felipe Azevedo on the left wing.

Career

Emmanuel started his career at River Plate’s youth academy and then played for San Martin Juan, Chacarita Jrs., both from Argentina, and Deportivo Cuenca before joining Barcelona.

For this window, America has already signed defender Ricardo Silva and midfielder Bentez. The club still wants to replace Paulinho Boia’s departure and give coach Vagner Mancini more options in attack.