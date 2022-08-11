American tourist is raped in Paris – 08/10/2022 – World

The case of a 27-year-old American woman who was raped in a public bathroom in a central area of Paris sparked the alert for tourists visiting the French capital, mainly because the Seine waterfront is considered safe.
The victim was with her boyfriend last Saturday night (6) by the river, not far from Notre Dame Cathedral, a place that is very busy day and night. According to local media, the tourist stopped to go to a bathroom near the Louis-Philippe bridge, in the fourth “arrondissement”.
Her partner started to get worried, outside, because she was taking too long. He approached the bathroom and heard screams, realizing that she was being attacked.
Police soon arrived and arrested the man, who lives on the outskirts of Paris. During interrogation, he denied the rape and allegedly said that the victim had consented. The tourist was taken to a hospital and, after giving a statement to the police, she returned to the US with her boyfriend.
