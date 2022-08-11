American tourist is raped in public toilet in Paris

The case of a raped american tourist on a public bathroom in Paris caused a shock to visitors to the region where the crime took place, close to the Sena Riverone of the main tourist areas of the French capital and considered safe.

According to a report in the British newspaper guardiana 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with raping the 27-year-old American tourist on Saturday night, 6, in a public restroom located not far from Notre Dame cathedral and the city hall of Paris.

The British newspaper recalls that the walk along the river is one of the summer programs (in the Northern Hemisphere) in the city and the Paris-Plages, temporary artificial beaches, attract large audiences day and night, where tourists go to take a drink or have a picnic.

Tourists on the banks of the River Seine during the Paris summer; location is considered safe Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP

the french newspaper Le Parisien reported that the woman entered the public restroom near the Louis-Philippe bridge at around one in the morning. According to the two newspapers, the bathroom is considered safe and well maintained and is part of the new facilities installed six years ago in the area, when it started to prohibit access to cars.

according to Le Parisien, the woman’s partner waited outside for her, but became concerned about her delay. It was then that he decided to approach and heard her crying, eventually finding out that the woman was being attacked.

He called for help and security in the area called the police, who arrested the man. The suspect is a resident of Asnières-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris. According to the newspapers, in his interrogation, he stated that the woman had consented and there was no rape.

Tourists relax on sun loungers on artificial beaches along the banks of the River Seine Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters – 07/20/2015

The woman was immediately taken to a Paris hospital. After testifying to the police, she and her partner returned to the US.

according to Le Parisienanother 18-year-old girl, filed a complaint Monday morning in Versailles after being treated in an emergency room at Mignot hospital.

The newspaper reported that she told police that she had been raped on the night of Sunday to Monday in a public bathroom in the Châtelet district. The victim and two witnesses were heard, according to the French newspaper.