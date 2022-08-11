Android 13 update list: find out if your phone will have an update | Operational systems

Android 13, Google’s new operating system, is in the last stages of development, and is expected to arrive by October. However, as it needs to be adapted to different cell phone models, it is possible that it will be released on different dates on smartphones, varying according to the schedule of each manufacturer. It is worth remembering that the Beta 4 version came out in July, and was made available for Pixel devices, Lenovo P12 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Asus Zenfone 8, Oppo Find N, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Nokia X20, Vivo X80 Pro , Xiaomi 12 series and Tecno Camon 19 Pro.
Google’s system update will bring a number of new features, such as new Material You customization options and tools to increase users’ security and privacy. So, see below which phones will be updated to Android 13 . It is worth mentioning that the list may change with more or less devices until the official launch.
Check out which phones will support Android 13, Google’s operating system update coming soon. — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo
What’s new in Android 13?
Among the main novelties presented by Android 13 is the reinforcement of the security and privacy features of the system. The highlight was a new photo picker, the “Photo Picker”, which will allow you to share media without necessarily granting access to applications throughout the user’s gallery.
In addition, there will be a new menu that will focus on privacy, security and permissions tools, in order to facilitate access to them. The new operating system will also issue an alert every time an app accesses something on the device, even in the background.
Privacy and security are some of the main focuses of Android 13; learn more about these and other features that will come with the update — Photo: Playback/Android Police
Also, Material You, Google’s new design language, will also introduce some changes. Application icons, for example, can be changed based on the wallpaper chosen by the user. New 3D wallpapers and a new resolution to save battery will also be included.
Another long-awaited feature in Android 13 is the possibility to choose the language of each application, without having to depend on the language set by default on the phone. There will also be a new screensaver, QR Code shortcut, automatic or 1-hour clipboard data deletion, and internet speed control.
Which phones will support Android 13?
There is still no official list of phones that support Android 13, but rumors circulating in the main technology channels give a preview of what may come. Check it out below:
- Pixel 6 Pro
- pixel 6
- Pixel 5a 5G
- pixel 5
- Pixel 4a (5G)
- pixel 4a
- Pixel 4 XL
- pixel 4
- LG Wing
- LG Velvet
- LG Velvet LTE
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30Pro
- Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
- Motorola Edge (2021)
- Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
- Motorola Edge S
- Motorola Edge X30
- Motorola Edge S30
- Motorola Edge 20Pro
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Moto G (2022)
- Motorola Moto G Pen (2022)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G
- Motorola Moto Tab G70
- Motorola Moto G50 5G
- Motorola Tab G20
- Motorola Moto G60
- Motorola Moto G50
- Motorola Moto G52
- Motorola Moto G71 5G
- Motorola Moto G51 5G
- Motorola Moto G41
- Motorola Moto G31
- Motorola Moto G22
- Motorola Moto G60S
- Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
- Motorola One 5G UW Ace
- Motorola Moto G200 5G
- Motorola Moto G100
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12 Nacho
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A03
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M23
