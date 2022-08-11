Angelina Jolie helps daughter Zahara with the move to college: ‘Welcome’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Angelina Jolie helps daughter, Zahara, during the move to college (Photo: reproduction/instagram)

Angelina Jolie is a proud mother. The actress appeared in photos shared on social media helping her daughter Zahara17 years old, moving into the dormitory at Spelman College, the College of Liberal Arts located in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

“I’m going to start crying. I haven’t started crying yet,” Jolie, 47, told the vice president of student affairs, Darryl Hollomanin a video posted on his Instagram.

In the images, she appears next to the director of the college, Dr. Helene Gayle, who guarantees that he will have “plenty of time to cry” at one of the upcoming ceremonies. Gayle then jokes that these events were created to “induce” the parents’ tears.

“I hear tomorrow is the big night,” says Jolie. “I’m trying not to cry.”

Darryl then asks what it’s like to be a mother to a student at Spelman, she says, “I’m so excited. I’m so excited,” she celebrates.

Holloman shared a photo of himself with them in what appears to be his dorm room. “Welcome to campus Zahara, class of 2026!!” he wrote.

