Angolan TAAG increases the number of flights to São Paulo and other routes

TAAG Linhas Aéreas de Angola will reinforce its global schedule of flights to domestic and international destinations. The destinations Cabinda (Angola), Maputo (Mozambique), Windhoek (Namibia) and São Paulo (Brazil) will have an increase in frequencies in their flight schedule, this in a phased and scaled way as below:

Luanda – Sao Paulo: From November 5th. Increase in weekly frequencies from 3 to 4 flights, with the additional LAD/GRU flight operated on Saturday (the return flight to Luanda will be carried out on Sunday) by Boeing 777-300 aircraft.

Luanda – Cabinda: From the 13th of August. Increase in weekly frequencies from 24 to 26 flights, with additional flights operated on Saturday and Sunday by a Boeing 737-700 aircraft.





Luanda – Maputo: From the 2nd of October. Increase in weekly frequencies from 3 to 4 flights, with the additional flight being operated on Sundays by a Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

Luanda – Windhoek: From the 2nd of October. Increase in weekly frequencies from 4 to 5 flights, with the additional flight being operated on Sunday by a Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

With this increase in flights, TAAG claims to respond positively to the expectations of its passengers and to market demand indicators. Aircraft are allocated to each destination according to the type of flight and the usual volume of passengers and cargo on these routes.

Overall, the company informed that it observes the reinforcement of flights to Portuguese-speaking countries (Mozambique and Brazil) and the Southern African region (Namibia), in addition to Cabinda, one of our passengers’ preferred domestic destinations.



