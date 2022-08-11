Animation was a reference for the creation of the dragons of The House of the Dragon

To breed the dragons in The Dragon’s Housethe showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal not only used material from the books of Georger RR Martinas well as researching other sources.

One of these sources was the animated film How to Train Your Dragon, from DreamWorks. In an interview for the Entertainment WeeklySapochnik shared the following:

“We had to sit back and find out, how do you train a dragon? You can watch the movie, which is really good. How to Train Your Dragon it’s a great reference point. But how you train your dragon becomes all sorts of things.”

But this research has raised several other questions about how a dragon is tamed and how a person can ride it.

“Like, they give them implants when they’re little and then become the hooks for the reins? So they are given something to discover when they are given to their knight. Her knights are also children who don’t know how to deal with the dragon. And then as they get older , they no longer need the reins, and the reins become strange, &c. etc. It’s a geeky town. I had more fun doing it.”

studying dragons

Also in the interview, Sapochnik shared some things about dragons that will be shown in the series, such as the three types of dragons.

“There are dragons that are similar to dinosaurs; they have a big bridge in their nose. There are dragons that are canine, which usually look like wolves. And then there are the dragons that are like horses, that are somewhere in the middle.”

He also revealed that there are around 1000 concept art made by the series’ artists who worked on the dragons’ design. Also, these dragons should look like the ancestors of Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion, the dragons of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

The showrunner also commented on the colossal sizes that dragons grow to, and it’s exactly their size that damages their lives in adulthood, leading them to death.

“At some point in their prime, they’re this amazing, fully formed beast, and then they start getting, essentially, cancer. Pieces of them break off, start to become scaly, and they become so big that they break their legs when they land and that’s what kills them. What kills them is their own weight. It’s not just about the size of the dragon, it’s about the state of the dragon.”

The series will also show the training of knights who once rode dragons, who bond with animals since they are eggs, as well as learning command words in the High Valyrian language.

The Dragon’s House premieres August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.