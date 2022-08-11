Apple and Samsung melt in Russia after sanctions; Chinese grow fast

The Russian smartphone market is now dominated by Chinese manufacturers. That’s because the country is practically out of stocks of devices from Samsung and Apple, as sanctions imposed by the West have prevented the importation of new devices.
According to a report released by the operator MTS, the Samsung and Apple cell phone sales dropped 90%with their market share now being 8.5% and 7%, respectively.
On the other hand, Xiaomi leads the Russian market with a share of 35%, with the company’s figures reaching 42% when added to the good performance of POCO.
Realme already surpassed the sales of Samsung and Apple combined during the month of July, and this guaranteed the company the second place with 17%.
TECNO has also had good results in Russia and already has a 4% market share.
During the month of July, 2.3 million smartphones were sold, with the average price falling to 16,100 rubles (~R$1,344). Commenting on the data, Andrey Tarasov, executive director of diHouse, noted that the direct import of Samsung and Apple smartphones has stopped altogether.
Retailers are running low on branded smartphones as parallel imports are not working properly.