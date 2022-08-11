Apple and Samsung melt in Russia after sanctions; Chinese grow fast

The Russian smartphone market is now dominated by Chinese manufacturers. That’s because the country is practically out of stocks of devices from Samsung and Apple, as sanctions imposed by the West have prevented the importation of new devices.

According to a report released by the operator MTS, the Samsung and Apple cell phone sales dropped 90%with their market share now being 8.5% and 7%, respectively.

On the other hand, Xiaomi leads the Russian market with a share of 35%, with the company’s figures reaching 42% when added to the good performance of POCO.