Apple raises prices for iPhone, iPad and Mac in Brazil; see list

Apple has readjusted the price of several products on its official website in Brazil. The main impact is on the iPhones line, but laptops and tablets. The maximum variation reached 6%.

Among the iPhones, only the 11 and 12 kept their values ​​(R$4,999 and R$6,499, respectively). Interestingly, the 12 Mini became more expensive.

Check out the price list and its variation below:

iPhone 13

  • iPhone 13 mini (128GB): from R$6,374 to R$6,599R$ (increase of R$225)
  • iPhone 13 mini (256GB): from R$7,340 to R$7,599 (increase of R$259)
  • iPhone 13 mini (512GB): from R$9,272 to R$9,599 (increase of R$327)
  • iPhone 13 Pro (128GB): from R$9,176 to R$9,499 (increase of R$323)
  • iPhone 13 Pro (256GB): from BRL 10,142 to BRL 10,499 (increase of BRL 357)
  • iPhone 13 Pro (512GB): from BRL 12,074 to BRL 12,499 (increase of BRL 425)
  • iPhone 13 Pro (1TB): from BRL 14,006 to BRL 14,499 (increase of BRL 493)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB): from BRL 10,142 to BRL 10,499 (increase of BRL 357)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB): from BRL 11,108 to BRL 11,499 (increase of BRL 391)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB): from BRL 13,040 to BRL 13,499 (increase of BRL 459)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB): from R$14,972 to R$15,499 (increase of R$527)

iPhone 12

  • iPhone 12 mini (64GB): from R$5,505 to R$5,699 (increase of R$194)
  • iPhone 12 mini (128GB): from R$5,988 to R$6,199 (increase of R$211)
  • iPhone 12 mini (256GB): from R$6,954 to R$7,199 (increase of R$245)

iPhone SE

  • iPhone SE 3rd generation (64GB): from R$4,199 to R$4,299 (increase of R$100)
  • iPhone SE 3rd generation (128GB): from R$4,699 to R$4,799 (increase of R$100)
  • iPhone SE 3rd generation (256GB): from R$5,699 to R$5,799 (increase of R$100)

iPads and Macs

iPads have also gotten more expensive, with variations of up to 6% depending on device configuration. The iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 64 GB was the most expensive: it rose from R$6,697 to R$7,099 (a difference of R$402).

The 16-inch MacBook Pro held its value, but other computers rose as much as 5.52%. The MacBook Air with M1 chip (256 GB) now starts at a minimum of R$ 11,599; and the one with M2 chip (512 GB), from R$ 17,199.

tilt contacted Apple to understand the motivation for the readjustment, but has not yet received a response.

