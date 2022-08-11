Arm64EC is Microsoft’s weapon for Windows 11 to run well with Arm chip – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

It is not today that the Microsoft tries to get Windows to work on computers equipped with a technology chip arm. But performance limitations and application compatibility have always been obstacles. at least not Windows 11, this situation may change. This is because the system started to support a solution called Arm64EC.

Windows and Arm computers

By default, Windows applications are based on x86 and x64 (32-bit and 64-bit respectively), which are the instructions supported by Intel and AMD processors. Since Windows 10, the operating system is also capable of running Arm-specific 32-bit or 64-bit software.

But what if Windows is installed on an Arm processor machine and the user needs x86/x64 applications? In these circumstances, execution can be done through emulation.

Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 support this type of procedure. But emulation can come at a price. Not infrequently, emulated software does not perform as well as its native execution. In extreme situations, there may even be malfunctions.

If so, the ideal is that the software has versions for x86/x64 and Arm, right? Right. But talking is easy. There are even tools that help the developer to port an application from one platform to another, even so, this procedure can be quite laborious.

That’s why Arm64EC support in Windows 11 is good news.

Arm64EC: to port applications piecemeal

Arm64EC is an ABI, which stands for Application Binary Interface. Basically, this is a feature that allows software to combine Arm code with x64 code. Arm code is then executed natively; in turn, the x64 code is emulated.

What’s the logic in that? Allow an application to be ported from one platform to another gradually. Thus, the most important part of a software can be based on Arm, while complementary features, such as extensions or specific functions, remain on x64, being emulated.

As the most important part of this software runs natively, the expectation is that its performance will improve significantly in relation to its full emulation.

Over time, less important features may be migrated. But Arm64EC can also be useful for “bringing to life” software that has dependencies that aren’t Arm-compatible.

While support for Arm64EC was made official this week, the feature was announced by Microsoft over a year ago. On the occasion, the company highlighted the advantages:

With the Arm64EC, you can choose to start slowly and progress gradually. You can identify a part of your codebase that would benefit the most from native performance and remake it as Arm64EC. The rest of the application will remain fully functional as an emulated x64, but the recompiled Arm64EC parts will be at native speed.

It’s still too early to say “now it goes”. In any case, this is still an important step for Windows to delve into the world of Arm chips once and for all.

For developers interested in the idea, this Microsoft page on Arm64EC is a good starting point.