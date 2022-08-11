Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have lunch with their kids in Santa Barbara – Who

+



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with their kids (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were photographed having lunch with their children and friends in Santa Barbara, USA. Wearing a cap, he talks to the little boy Dimitri, 5 years old, under the eyes of his friends and his wife. The couple are still parents Wyatt7 years old.

Last week, the two attended a benefit together, making their first public appearance since the actor revealed he had severe vasculitis. The autoimmune disease left him without the ability to see, hear and walk.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attended a charity event (Photo: Getty Images)

“Lucky to Be Alive”

On Monday (8), the Access Hollywood released an excerpt of the actor’s participation in the reality show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengein which he revealed that two years ago he suffered from severe vasculitis.

The actor explained that it took him about a year to regain his senses again. Vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow.

“You don’t really appreciate your senses until you lose them. Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again’. [Tenho] lucky to be alive,” he said.