Association charges Conmebol and criticizes ‘digital fans’ on the pitch

The Association of Sports Chroniclers of the State of São Paulo (Aceesp) issued this Thursday a letter to the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) about the presence of digital influencers wearing press vests at games of the Liberators.

Aceesp criticized the free action of influencers while the press has its work limited. The entity also demands a clear regulation on the performance of professionals and states that they are “fans on the field”.

– They are the so-called digital fans, who, without any fear, record videos hugging players and celebrating goals, as if they were in the stands. In other words: they are fans on the field, made official by the competition – says an excerpt from the note (full at the end of this text).

The complaint comes two days after the duel between Flamengo and Corinthians, in which a curious scene marked the victory of the red-black team. After Pedro scored the goal that gave the classification to Fla, the athlete was accompanied by influencer Negrete during the celebration.

– Broadcasters, who since the last century have been doing this work with professionalism and competence, are removed from the surroundings of the lawn under the argument of “cleaning the image” of the field; but this new mode of publicizing the event is allowed – adds the note.

Conmebol has not yet officially expressed itself on the matter. Once you do, this report will be updated.

See the full letter from ACEESP:



Dear sirs,

We have seen, repeatedly, in the Copa Conmebol Libertadores games, the presence of people around the lawn dressed in competition press vests as if they were professionals working, and they are not. They are the so-called digital fans, who, without any fear, record videos hugging players and celebrating goals, as if they were in the stands. That is: they are fans on the field, made official by the competition.

The accredited press (journalists, broadcasters, photographers, cameramen) follows strict rules of behavior in the stadiums, especially those who need to access the field (those of broadcasters holding rights), not being able to make images for private social networks. However, digital fans do and pride themselves on displaying images that should be for the exclusive use of rights holders.

Broadcasters, who since the last century have been doing this work with professionalism and competence, are removed from the surroundings of the lawn under the argument of “cleaning up the image” of the field; but this new mode of publicizing the event is allowed.

If this new modality of digital fans is established, we suggest that it be standardized and that guests be identified with specific vests. We need this differentiation so that these guests are not confused with accredited press professionals.

On behalf of the Brazilian sports chronicle, we ask for action and await a statement from Conmebol.