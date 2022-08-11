Asus launches ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router with 10GbE connection

Model supports AiMesh technology that provides interaction with other local routers

THE ASUS presented, this Thursday (11), a new model of router dedicated to the gamer public, the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro. The device promises to offer users a fast stable internet connection so that they can access quality online gameplay with low delay.

Another differentiating point is the design thought to also aesthetically increase the setup, following the standard of ROG models, and having eight transmission antennas.

Technical capabilities of the ASUS gaming router

O ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro it’s a router tri-band 4x4x4 with WiFi 6 support and the ability to offer combined speeds of up to 11000 Mbps, in addition to having two 5 GHz and one 2.4 GHz networks, also compatible with older devices.

According to own ASUSthe second 5 GHz signal acts on the frequency of 5.9 GHz, little used until then, which should cause a signal with less interference from other nearby networks. In addition, there is the possibility for users to access a third 160 MHz channel, in addition to the two standard channels.

connectivity

In addition to the Wireless options, the gamer router also provides two WAN ports for Ethernet connection. According to the manufacturer, the doors are ”rated for 2.5Gbps and 10Gbps, and the 10Gbps port can be easily switched to LAN operation to increase transfer speeds within the network”describes the ASUS.

THE ASUS still promises a good wireless coverage area through ASUS RangeBoost Plus and compatibility with the ASUS AiMesh which allows you to combine the device with other routers that also support AiMesh and thus create a wide network throughout the house.

O ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro account with the ASUS AiProtection Pro developed by Trend Micro, which provides real-time protection against network intrusions, in addition to parental control. Device settings can be performed via a web browser or in the app ASUS Router for mobile devices, which provides users with access to various modes and settings.

Source: TechPowerUp