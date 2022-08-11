Atlético decides to ‘open the pocket’ and prepares hat on Leila Pereira for signing a weight from Germany

Atlético-MG is coming off three consecutive defeats in Brazilian championship, where it occupies the seventh place with 32 points. Even with the drop in performance, the expectation is that the team will return to the glory times of last season, due to the return of cuca at the command of the Rooster.

But for that, the board of mining club has remained active in the ball market in the search for reinforcements for the course of the season. According to information from the portal ‘GOAL‘, the Club is negotiating with the businessman seeking to hire Paulinhowhich is currently in the Bayer Leverkusen.

THE mining dome aims at the arrival of the player still in this transfer window. However, the biggest fear of the board is in the face of the posture adopted by the Germans with the proposals that were presented to the Club. O Leverkusen rejected the last two offers, the first of 6 million euros, about BRL 31.5 million at the current price, and the second of 8 million euros, close to BRL 42 million.

What can make this negotiation difficult is that the mining board does not intend to pay more than has already been rejected by the Europeans. The team does not rule out the possibility of waiting until January to present a pre-agreement to Paulinho. However, in these molds, the player would only reach the team from June next year.