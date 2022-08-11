Atlético-MG seeks to save year with a spot in Libertadores aiming at Arena

After a practically perfect 2021, in which only the Copa Libertadores cup was missing, Atlético-MG has been going through a hangover season. Despite the good start, when he won the State Championship once again and the Supercopa do Brasil, Galo failed in the Copa do Brasil and in the fight for the conquest of America when he was eliminated, yesterday (10), by Palmeiras. In the Brasileirão, the title chance is far away. To save the year, it remains for Alvinegro to seek a spot in the main continental tournament in 2023, as it will be a special year for the club.

In May of next year, Atlético will inaugurate the MRV Arena. Both on the technical side, but mainly on the financial side, it would be frustrating to play the first season of the new stadium without matches for Libertadores. Currently, Galo is in seventh place in the Brasileirão and needs to move up a few positions to win the direct spot in the tournament and not run the risk of playing in the preliminary rounds.

“What we have left now is to face the 17 games of the Brasileirão as 17 finals”, said Hulk, after the elimination of Atlético for Palmeiras.

Technically, the absence in the next edition of the continental competition could harm Atlético’s planning. As it is the opening season of the stadium, the board has been working to have the most qualified squad since 2020, when it started the reformulation in football, financed by patrons. The project for 2023 foresees the maintenance of part of the current squad and the search for some impact reinforcements. Midfielder Rafinha Alcântara, from PSG, and striker Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen, are some of the names on the blacklist.

In addition, there is the financial side, since the presence in Libertadores has an important impact on the club’s finances. This season, for example, more than R$ 40 million were raised with the prizes for reaching the quarterfinals, in addition to the box office of the five games played at Mineirão. Added to other gains, such as fan-partners and sponsorships, which are directly related to performance on the field.

According to Football Odds website, the chance of Galo playing the next edition of Libertadores is 29.8%. In the next round, Sunday (14), Atlético visit Coritiba, at 11 am, at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Paraná.

Brazilian title?

There are 13 points between leader Palmeiras and Atlético, and five other clubs between them. With 51 more points to play for, the Galo players haven’t thrown in the towel yet, as the math shows that the title is still possible.

“It’s difficult, but we have an obligation to fight until the last game. We know it’s difficult, but we still have this objective of fighting for the title”, said defender Junior Alonso.

The chance of Atlético being Brazilian champion in 2022 is only 0.29%, according to the website. Probability in Football. “While mathematically there is still a chance, everything is possible, nothing is impossible. There are 17 games”, completed Hulk.