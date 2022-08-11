Back at Globo, Rafael Portugal takes over on “Domingão”

After leaving the cast of presenters of the “Big Brother Brazil”where he was in charge of the CAT BBB, Rafael Portugal will be back to Globe later this week. The comedian left the station in December 2021, shortly after the company requested an exclusivity contract. Now, the comedian arrives at the “Sunday with Huck“, in a new position.

The comedian will be next to Luciano Huck in the new framework of the program, “Lip Sync Battle“. Rafael Portugal will act as co-host of the dispute, which already has the first names confirmed for the premiere. In addition to commenting on the guests and their performances, the comedian will also give some hints during the dispute.

“I will comment on each battle and I’ll also have my little space next to the stage, from where I sing some songs and introduce the participants. With me on this adventure is Pedrinho do Cavaco, who is a musician and singer, very talented and sweet”, he commented.

Rafael Portugal also celebrated his return to TV Globo. In addition, he commented on the feeling when debuting on Sundays on the network’s grid. “It’s so cool to be on a Sunday doing this partnership with Luciano, unlike anything I’ve done so far. I’m hoping he likes it and the people at home and on the networks like it too”pointed out the comedian.

In December 2021, the news that Rafael Portugal would leave the Globe surprised the public who had fun with him at “CAT BBB”. At the time, he explained the situation and assured that relations between him and the company were good. “Globo asked me for this contract to be different, which is normal, because it is paying the artist and wants him in other projects”justified.

Now, with less than a year since his departure, the comedian returns for a new project. “I’m happy! I’m finding it all ‘madness, madness’“joked when referring to the catchphrase of Luciano Huck.

Understand the “Battle of Lip Sync”, new frame of “Domingão”

At the “Lip Sync Battle“, two celebrities are invited to dub very successful songs. Presentations must be iconic and do everything possible to capture the audience’s attention. After all, it’s the audience of the “Sunday” that will decide who was better. The real show will also feature costume, choreography and dancers. In other words, business is going to be great!

The program format became very popular after winning an American version, called “Lyp Sync Battle“. Despite having debuted on TV in 2015, it already existed as a frame of the “The Tonight Show“, in Jimmy Fallon.

Currently the production is shown by Paramount Network and has already had the participation of several celebrities. names like like Anne Hathaway, Justin bieber, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Channing Tatum and much more. Take a look at what you can expect!

O “Lip Sync Battle” is directed by Bruno Cruvinel and Henrique Mathias. O “Sunday with Huck” airs after football. The program is presented by Luciano Huck, produced by Bárbara Maia and Matheus Pereira, general direction by Clarissa Lopes and artistic direction by Hélio Vargas. For more news, just stay tuned to POPline.

