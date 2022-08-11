Baptistão says goodbye to Santos after going through ups and downs

Léo Baptistão’s time at Santos is over. This Wednesday, the club made official the sale of the striker to Almería, from Spain. The 29-year-old player leaves his heart club after ups and downs in Vila Belmiro.

Its beginning was very troubled. He was announced on August 21, 2021 and debuted 13 days later, in a 2-1 loss to Cuiabá, as a starter. In the following games, he continued to be the man of reference in the black-and-white attack, but without much prominence.

On October 13, the striker faced his first injury problem. During the 3-1 loss to Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte, he suffered a left calf injury. With that, he had to stay away from the lawns for almost two months.

His return was in Santos’ last match of the 2021 season, against Cuiabá, on December 9. At the time, he played until the 15th minute of the second half.

Recovered from the injury, Léo Baptistão started 2022 with high expectations to return to a top scorer season. And he really stood out in the beginning, with several goals in Peixe’s preparatory games. However, while Carille was in charge, he didn’t have great opportunities in official matches.

Already under the command of Fabián Bustos, the striker was once again used, this time in a different role. He started to be climbed more along the edges of the field and thus became one of the main pieces of the cast.

In June, Baptistão suffered a hamstring injury and was out of action for just over two weeks. Upon his return, he shone with two goals in a 2-2 draw with Red Bull Bragantino. Since then, however, he has dropped in income.

There were 38 matches, seven goals and three assists over the 11 months he stayed at Vila Belmiro. Despite the short time, he will be missed at the club.

“Baptistão is an example for all athletes. He accepted the challenge of coming to Santos last season, always showing a lot of desire and love for this shirt. We just have to thank you for the whole period he was here and now we wish him luck for him in this new challenge. And that he returns one day to play once again for the club he loves”, said president Andres Rueda.