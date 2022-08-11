‘Battle of Lip Sync’ on ‘Domingão’: Learn more about the famous performance competition

Cristiani Dias 08/11/2022 – 19:28 Share

Lip Sync battles are already extremely famous in several television shows around the world and will now be part of Brazilian programming. The dispute consists of dubbing and interpretations of famous songs, and the evaluation criteria are the synchronization of the dubbing, the dance and the performance itself. On August 14, the resounding success will have its Brazilian version on ‘Domingão do Huck’.

“In the new frame, each week, two celebrities face the game: a duel of lip sync, famous musical dubbing performances. Artists must choose great hits and they need to convince the audience with an iconic performance, a megashow with costumes, choreography and dancers”, says the official statement.

The painting became world famous on the American program ‘The Tonight Show’, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. After iconic voiceovers such as actor Tom Holland singing Rihanna (see below) and actress Anne Hathaway playing Miley Cyrus, the segment gained its own show called ‘Lip Sync Battle’.

Prior to ‘The Tonight Show’, the drag queen competition reality show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, which is now in its 14th season, was the gateway for many fans to get to know the competition. The dispute takes place when competitors who finished last in the week have to ‘lip sync for you life’. The best performance of the night is saved from elimination.

From subculture to mainstream

However, this is not the true origin of the voiceover battle. In RuPaul’s own show, it is explained that the segment is a tribute to the ‘Drag Balls’, a black queer subculture that began in the late 19th century in the US.

‘Drag balls’ consist of musical events with parades, voice acting and dancing. They were not televised and were entirely aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community at the time. There, drag queens and trans women competed for prizes. Many contestants were part of “houses,” which are chosen families made up of other queer individuals. An individual victory was also a victory for his house.

The documentary ‘Paris is Burning’, available on Netflix, shows details of this rich queer culture and the iconic competitions that took place. The production also sheds light on the resilience of this part of the population, which still suffers from marginalization and violence to this day.