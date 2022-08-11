Benchmarks show Intel Arc A750 graphics card outperforming GeForce RTX 3060

Tests show the two cards in more than 40 games with different resolutions and APIs

Intel has already revealed, even if only briefly, the performance of the Arc A750, the second strongest card in the current Alchemist lineup. Now, on its own website, the company has released several benchmarks revealing the performance of the GPU. against the GeForce RTX 3060 in games running at 1080p, 1440p, and with the Vulkan and DirectX 12 APIs.

Almost a month ago, Intel showed that its card was superior in five specific games. Now the benchmarks show us several games with fierce competition between the two cards. Remembering that the following benchmarks are within the conditions mentioned above and, mainly, no DX11, the weakness of Alchemist GPUs.

Among the 42 games tested, running in DX12, 1080p with quality on ultra, the Arc A750 does better in 24 of them. Interestingly, a game that Intel itself released as the first to have its XeSS image upscaling technology (which ended up not happening), the Brazilian Dolmen, is the game that the RTX 3060 has the most advantage.

Intel shows Arc A750 GPU running Control at 1440p at 60 FPS

Arc A750 does even better at 1440p and Vulkan

When we switch to 1440p games, the Arc A750 graphics card opens up the advantage in number of games in which it is superior to 28. The Intel GPU has the advantage in heavy titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Death Stranding, Control, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.

In Vulkan, another API that, in addition to DirectX 12, is where Intel Arc GPUs do best, according to Intel, the two GPUs had a similar result in 1080p and 1440p, with a slight advantage for the A750. In the game Strange Brigade alone, Intel’s GPU fared significantly better.

The two graphics cards were tested on identical benches with an Intel Core i9-12900K, Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero, 32GB DDR5-5200, with all games installed on a Corsair 4TB NVMe SSD.

Intel itself has already made it clear that it is working to improve support for older games that use DX 11 and even DX 9 APIs. Another thing that is also clear is that Arc GPUs are already optimized for DX 12 and Vulkan games. , which may be an indication that the launch may be close.

