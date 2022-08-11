‘Beyond Illusion’: Davi and Isadora cheat and take money from Iolanda | come around

06 Aug Saturday

With Isadora’s help, Davi changes Iolanda’s bags. Letícia is jealous of Silvana. Davi announces to Isadora that she will make her great escape. Mariana begs Santa and Arminda to have her radio show back. Tenório hires Silvana to work at his newspaper. Letícia hears when Giovanna and Lorenzo comment on Silvana and Bento. Eugênio tries to get closer to Violeta, who is irritated by her partner’s complacency towards Joaquim. Joaquim shows Davi’s wanted poster for Salvador, which gives the magician a voice of arrest in front of Violeta. Yolanda is scared to see that she has lost her money. Davi performs magic tricks and escapes from Salvador.

