‘Beyond Illusion’: Davi and Isadora cheat and take money from Iolanda | come around

“You know what hurts me the most? Even after everything I’ve done for Toninho, he was able to exchange my fate for thirty coins”, complains Davi.
Davi to Yolanda at the train station in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
With Toninho on his lap, Davi will perform magic tricks while waiting for Isadora to arrive. Disguised, the dressmaker will bump into Yolanda and change the money bag for a similar one. Despite not noticing the exchange, Yolanda will be irritated by the physical contact of that lady.
“In addition to being blind, she is impolite! Ah, but it won’t stay that way! Stay there with Toninho and I’ll be right back. Come back here, my lady! I demand an apology!”, says Iolanda, heading towards Isadora.
Davi performs a magic trick for Toninho in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
To prevent Yolanda from discovering the blow, David will kiss her suddenly, taking her attention away. Yolanda will not understand the magician’s gesture, but she will continue her journey.
Isadora disguises herself as an old lady to deceive Iolanda in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Once at home, Isadora and Davi will open the suitcase and keep all the money. Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, Iolanda will meet with the theater director Afraniobut he will be surprised when he shows the contents of the suitcase to his new work partner.
“Are you joking, Yolanda? There’s only paper here!”, exclaims Afrânio.
Davi and Isadora celebrate the success of the plan against Iolanda in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
06 Aug
Saturday
With Isadora’s help, Davi changes Iolanda’s bags. Letícia is jealous of Silvana. Davi announces to Isadora that she will make her great escape. Mariana begs Santa and Arminda to have her radio show back. Tenório hires Silvana to work at his newspaper. Letícia hears when Giovanna and Lorenzo comment on Silvana and Bento. Eugênio tries to get closer to Violeta, who is irritated by her partner’s complacency towards Joaquim. Joaquim shows Davi’s wanted poster for Salvador, which gives the magician a voice of arrest in front of Violeta. Yolanda is scared to see that she has lost her money. Davi performs magic tricks and escapes from Salvador.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Remember when Iolanda decided to blackmail Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) for the documents:
Iolanda tells Margô that she will continue to blackmail Joaquim
+ More of what’s to come
Spoiler Alert #31 Joaquim will burn the evidence that he stole the weaving