“Biggest deal in history”; Landim will receive ‘money truck’ with defender away from Flamengo

Negotiation won’t yield the money right away, but only one condition keeps the deposit away from reaching Mais Querido’s coffers.

O Flamengo met last Wednesday (10) his opponent in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, shortly after having eliminated Corinthians: in the same way as the team led by Dorival Júnior, the Velezfrom Argentina, won both games in the quarterfinals, overcoming Talleres and qualifying to face the Brazilians.

With a cast that mixes youth with experience, the brothers promise to make life difficult for the Most Beloved, who is considered a favorite in this decision. Anyway, the intention is with the feet on the ground, step by step, seeking to reach another Libertadores final, which can be against Palmeiras, since the Paulistas passed Atlético-MG on penalties.

off the lawns, the board continues to observe the transfer market, precisely aiming at new possibilities, even if it is not directly involving the arrival of new reinforcements. One of these cases is Pablo Mariwho made history with the red-black shirt in 2019, but ended up being traded to Arsenal, from England.

After working for Udinese, Beque will continue playing in Italy, but changing colors: Monza, who recently moved up to the first division of the countrygot the contract right, which could generate another R$ 10.5 million profit for Flamengo, which has already received 10 million euros from the English in all (about R$ 52 million at the current price).

This is because this transaction for Monza will initially be on loan for a season, but the Italians have a purchase obligation for 5 million euros if the team remains in the first division. As some targets stipulated in the contract were not met, the Gunners need to transfer 40% of the revenue from sales to the cariocas to the club, that is, 2 million euros (about R$ 10.4 million) would be from Fla.