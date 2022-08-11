Bitcoin Pharaoh is target of PF operation in Rio

The Federal Police launched, on the morning of this Thursday (11/8), together with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), Operation Flyer One. The objective is to dismantle the criminal organization responsible for billionaire frauds involving cryptocurrencies, in Brazil and abroad.

Among the targets are Ricardo Rodrigues Gomes, aka Piloto, Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, Brynne Ghisoni Gomes and Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as Pharaoh of Bitcoins, who is already in prison. The action is an offshoot of Operation Kryptos.

Already convicted of international drug trafficking in Brazil, Piloto would have been one of the air commanders responsible for transporting drugs for the cartel commanded by Pablo Escobar, a Colombian drug trafficker. He would also have speeded up the attempt to leave the businessman and former pastor Glaidson Acácio dos Santos from Brazil. According to the Federal Police, the man was considered a fugitive in the United States.

The Pharaoh of Bitcoins is accused of leading a financial pyramid scheme with cryptocurrencies by the company GAS Consultoria, located in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos Region of Rio. At the end of last year, the company had more than 570 lawsuits in court.

In today’s action, 25 federal police officers served five preventive arrest warrants and four search and seizure warrants in the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Cabo Frio (RJ), in addition to including the targets, which are in the USA, in the red broadcast (red notice) from Interpol. At this stage of the operation, agents seized 10 luxury vehicles, valued at around R$6 million.

How did the gang act?

According to the investigation, the criminal organization acted not only in Brazil but abroad, raising funds from third parties. And it also made victims in the United States, Portugal, among other countries.

As it was found, in the United States the performance of Pilot, who left the country with a false passport after being convicted of trafficking. The gang used false documents, by creating invoices without ballast, in order to justify deposits in the accounts of the company created on American soil. The outflow of values ​​was made through the deposit in favor of the leader of the criminal organization, of cryptoassets backed by the US dollar, also called stablecoins.

The pilot would have been responsible for providing the documents necessary for the stay of the leaders of the criminal organization in the American country as well as satisfying the suspects’ wishes, such as the purchase of an aircraft with a capacity for 19 people.

The investigated may answer for the crimes of illegal issuance of securities without prior registration, criminal organization and money laundering. If convicted, they will be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.

The name of the operation is in reference to the Wright brothers’ first plane.