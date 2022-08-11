Black Adam gets never-before-seen black and white images

Vanity Fair has released new images with the main characters of Black Adam, the new DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson commented that his character “is blessed with incredible superpowers that rival Superman”.

“We have, well, some differences. Superman’s biggest weakness is magic, and one of Black Adam’s biggest superpowers is magic,” he said. Unlike Superman, Johnson says his character lacks mercy, empathy or compassion.

“Superman is not going to kill anyone. There is a code that he lives by and that he respects. Black Adam also has a unique code of ethics. he will not hesitate […] in tearing someone in half,” Johnson explains.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson as the title character, Pierce Brosnan stars as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Crusher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone – members of the Justice Society. Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Dwayne Johnson on Jungle Cruise, directs the film. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani pen the script.

Despite being part of the canon of Shazam!, the characters shouldn’t find themselves in theaters anytime soon, as director David F. Sandberg commented.

The film opens in theaters on October 20, 2022.