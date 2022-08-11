“Black Bird” was the most watched series on Apple TV+ in Brazil in July

Those who follow the news from Apple know it very well and follow the releases of Apple TV+. However, as its streaming service is still very much tied to its devices, it makes sense that it would gain more traction in markets where its products have a higher rate of consumption – which is not a reality in the world. Brazil. Still, the platform has managed to score some successes and won several awards.

At the global ranking of streaming services released by JustWatchfor example, we see that no Apple TV+ movies made it to the top 10 names of July. However, looking at the ranking of the series, we see that the seventh place was “Black bird”which premiered early last month and was one of actor Ray Liotta’s last works.

Even with the low capillarity of Apple TV+ in Brazil — around 3%, as we have already disclosed — it is interesting to know the top 10 of movies and series on the service that are most watched in our country.

First of all in movies we see “The Tragedy of Macbeth”starring Denzel Washington, followed by “Cha Cha Real Smooth — The Next Step”, with Dakota Johnson and Leslie Mann and, third, “The Banker”, with Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.

Following the global trend, “Black bird” won the first place in the ranking of series and, continuing with a lot of audience, in second was “Ruptura” – which reached the world leadership in April. Third place was the parallel world of “For All Mankind” and, not to mention that I didn’t mention the flowers, “Iluminadas”, a series starring Brazilian Wagner Moura, got fourth place.

There is still a long way to go for the streaming service, but the fame of the productions is only growing and, we hope, soon the platform will be known to everyone.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions, whether on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, smart TVs or online — as well as on devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The service costs BRL 9.90 per month, with a seven-day free trial period. For a limited time, anyone who buys and activates a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch gets three months of Apple TV+. It is also part of the company’s subscription package, the Apple One.

