Brad Pitt goes out of his way to meet with kids ‘anywhere in the world’ amid tensions with Angelina Jolie – Monet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a 2011 record with their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne (Photo: Getty Images)

Brad Pitt is a supporter of the philosophy ‘who wants to find a way’ and has done everything to find his children anywhere in the world amid the beef with Angelina Jolie. The two live a complex court battle over custody and other divorce matters.

The information was published by the US Weekly on Thursday (11). A source close to the situation spoke to the site about the whole situation involving the former Hollywood couple, especially regarding the 58-year-old actor and his children.

Actor Brad Pitt at the launch event for Bullet Train (2022) in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

“He makes every effort to see them as quickly as possible, anywhere in the world,” says the insider. “He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday and it meant a lot to them. Also, he had a great time with Shiloh on her 16th birthday.”

“Brad appreciates every moment he has with the kids,” adds the source. “He loves being a father and has tried to make the best of a difficult situation given how hostile it has been. [a situação] with Angelina.”

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Eternals (Photo: Getty Images for Disney)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, 47, exchanged rings in 2014 after nearly a decade of relationship. They split in 2016, with the legal divorce being finalized in 2019. However, there is still legal beef over custody of the children and over a winery.

The ex-couple shares six children: Maddox (21 years old), Pax (18 years old), Zahara (17 years old), Shiloh (16 years old) and twins Knox and Vivienne (14 years old).

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

Last week, the new movie starring Brad Pitt, ‘Bullet Train’, premiered in theaters. The plot directed by David Leitch shows five assassins aboard a moving bullet train who discover that their missions have something in common.

In addition to the star, the cast includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

Brad Pitt in a scene from Bullet Train (2022) (Photo: Playback)

Watch the trailer: