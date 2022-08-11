Brad Pitt has a list of actors he doesn’t want to work with

Brad Pitt at the premiere of “Bullet Train” at the Regency Village Theater in August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Owner of an extensive career in cinema, the star Brad Pitt already had enough experience to create a list with the names of the actors that he never wants to play opposite again. The information was revealed by actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, casting partner of the Oscar winner in “Bullet Train”.

“He’s in a new chapter of his life, I think,” Taylor-Johnson explained in an interview with Variety. “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be surrounded by people who want to have fun. You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start noting, ‘I definitely don’t want to work with that person again.’ this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘shit’ list”.

In “Bullet Train,” Brad Pitt plays Ladybug, a hitman speeding from Tokyo to Morioka in this newly opened mode of transport alongside other partners in crime. Along the way, they discover that their missions are connected, and an action-packed mess ensues.

In addition to Pitt and Taylor-Johnson, the cast includes Sandra Bullock (“Lost City”), who replaced Lady Gaga (“Casa Gucci”) on the project. Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Eternals”), Zazie Beetz (“Joker”), Masi Oka (“Heroes”), Michael Shannon (“Man of Steel”), Logan Lerman ( “Percy Jackson”) and singer Bad Bunny.

Directed by filmmaker David Leitch, who has worked on “Atomica” and “John Wick”, the film “Trem Bala” is already showing in Brazilian cinemas.