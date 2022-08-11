Brad Pitt has a list of names he doesn’t want to play with, says actor Rolling Stone

The star’s co-star in Bullet Train, Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that Brad Pitt maintains “a good list and a bad list”. Understand!

The actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently starred Bullet trainbeside Brad Pitt and, during the recordings, discovered some curiosities about the veteran of Hollywood. According to him, one of them is that pitt he has a list of names he doesn’t want to play with again.

The unusual practice of the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie was revealed by Taylor-Johnson during an interview with Variety. During the conversation, the actor also commented on how was the experience of recording with Brad Pittwhom he called a “humble and gracious human being”.

He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have fun.” “You work with a lot of actors and after a while, you start taking notes, like, ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this person ever again.’ Brad also has this list: the good list and the bad list”, he revealed.

Is it worth watching Bullet Train?

On the morning of August 2nd, a few days before its premiere, the feature Bullet train was evaluated by Rotten Tomatoes. directed by David Leitch (deadpool 2), the production is an adaptation of Maria Beetlework written by Kotaro Isaka and tells the story of five assassins who, aboard a bullet train, discover that their missions are related.

Full of adrenaline, action and several fight scenes, Bullet trainArrived to Rotten Tomatoes with 75% approval. In total, the film received 28 reviews from critics, with 21 being positive and 7 negative, which earned it an average of 6.7/10.

Partnership with Sandra Bullock

In addition to Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt also works with Sandra Bullock in Bullet train, a partnership that has drawn the attention of fans of the two great names in international cinema. Even more so because, together, the actors still participate in Lost Citya long action movie that features Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in your roster. Check out the trailer below: