Brazil Without Fear – Harvard study proves the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine for early treatment against covid-19

A study published by Harvard researchers on Tuesday (9) concluded that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is effective in the prophylactic treatment against covid-19. The document was published in the European Journal of Epidemiology and meets the “Gold Standard” of research.

Read the study here.

Research led by scientist Xabier Garcia-De-Albeniz, study leader and Research Associate in the University’s Department of Epidemiology, concluded that the drug is effective in the pre-exposure phase to the virus.

Also participating in the research were Dr. Miguel Hernan, Faculty Member in Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences & Technology; Dr. Julia del Amo and Dr. Rosa Polo, from the Spanish Ministry of Health; and Dr. José Miguel Morales, from the University of Malaga (Spain)

The survey carried out by the group of researchers analyzed 11 studies that were classified as the Gold Standard of research, that is, they were randomized and controlled. The conclusion of this meta-analysis was that patients who were previously treated with HCQ had a 28% reduction in risk for covid-19.

“In randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of pre-exposure prophylaxis, people assigned to hydroxychloroquine had a 28% lower risk of covid-19,” said Hernan.

The meta-analysis evaluated 7 studies of pre-exposure prophylaxis, when the patient takes the medication before having contact with the coronavirus, and 4 studies of post-exposure prophylaxis, when the patient takes the medication after having contact with someone infected.

Media campaign hindered studies

Despite the positive result for preventive prophylaxis against coronavirus, the study found no evidence for post-infection treatment.

On the other hand, the researchers also claim that the interpretation of early studies of HCQ as “conclusive” hampered the production of new surveys on the effectiveness of the drug.

“A misinterpretation of the first inconclusive studies interfered with recruitment for further studies. While the availability of effective vaccines against Covid-19 reduces the need for pharmacological prophylaxis, it is important to improve the process by which the medical community generates and interprets evidence before the next public health emergency arrives,” the researchers said.

They added: “The benefit of HCQ in prophylactic use against Covid-19 cannot be ruled out based on the available evidence from randomized trials. However, the ‘non-statistically significant’ results from early prophylaxis trials were widely interpreted as definitive evidence of the lack of efficacy of HCQ. This interpretation stopped the timely completion of the remaining trials and therefore the generation of accurate estimates for managing the pandemic before vaccine development.”

As a result of the campaign orchestrated by the press and by the scientific community, the studies became incomplete and did not reflect the true potential of HCQ against the coronavirus. In other words, it is possible to conclude that many lives would have been saved worldwide if the use of HCQ as prophylaxis had been encouraged.

“Concerns about the potentially deleterious effects of HCQ treatment and contraindications made in the media may also have affected the early completion of prophylaxis trials,” they said.

The researchers also criticize the methods used in these early studies, claiming that many of them took a long time to medicate patients already infected with covid.

“The time from exposure to initiation of prophylaxis was relatively long: in one trial, about a third of participants were enrolled 4 days after exposure,” they said.

They compared it to studies of HIV prevention drugs. “For comparison, post-exposure prophylaxis for HIV is recommended for the first 6-72 h after exposure.”

“For just R$29/month you can access exclusive content from Brasil Sem Medo and funds serious, independent journalism aligned with its values. Become a subscriber right now!“