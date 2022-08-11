‘Bullet Train’ and the ACTION movies that take place in a single setting

No, it’s not the super-fast hero of the very wrong show the boys, from Amazon Prime Video. Here we talk about the new super production of the star Brad Pitt. The actor hasn’t made a movie since 2019, when he released Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra – Towards the Stars. Well, it is true that in early 2022 he appeared in a cameo in the comedy Lost Cityat the request of colleague Sandra Bullock – who returned the favor with a stake in Bullet train. So let’s say that this is the first movie he stars in since 2019. Bullet train is already in theaters around the world, having premiered last Thursday, August 4th, here in Brazil officially kicking off the big blockbusters of the month. The plot, based on a Japanese book, focuses much of its action inside a bullet train, when a group of expert assassins find themselves on board and realize that their fates are intertwined. The movie train is a fictionalized version of the real Shinkansen train – one of the fastest in the world.

This is the first time that an action movie uses the incredibly fast vehicle as a backdrop – at least for a large part of its narrative (since in the past long films like the first Mission Impossible and Wolverine immortal performed a specific scene using the vehicle). With that in mind and taking as a hook this new feature that has been highly praised, we decided to remember with you some of the iconic action movies of the past that used a single scenario, be it a vehicle or another location, used it as the center of their narrative and sold it on top of that. Check it out below.

You can’t talk about an action movie without thinking about it. Hard to kill. Even today the film starring Bruce Willis and directed by John McTiernan (the same as The predator) is synonymous with excellence when it comes to gender. Many may not know, but the film responsible for turning Willis into a star and name associated with crime cinema is based on a book too. Here, of course, the whole story unfolds inside a Los Angeles building, the fictional Nakatomi Plaza (actually Fox Plaza, the building that contained the offices of one of the biggest Hollywood studios and the film’s producer).

The first Hard to kill was a unanimous success, so it would be very difficult for the studio not to give the green light for a sequel, even if he didn’t necessarily ask for it. Even more difficult, the naysayers predicted, would be to make a film as good as the original. Well, we can say that the pessimists were wrong again. Bruce Willis returned and the plot was again based on a book (perhaps therein lies the secret of the franchise). The suit was now moved to Washington, to Dulles International Airport. The place proved to be a scenario as efficient as the original building, in a plot perhaps even more full of twists and fetched action.

Everything that is successful and becomes a phenomenon in Hollywood soon creates its own trend. There, the number of “imitators” is always greater than the original ideas. The truth is that in the real world things are also no different. Anyway, Hard to kill became a fever and soon spread its influences from action cinema to other films. Warner was one of the fastest-acting companies and without wasting much time generated its own “Die Hard” puppies. It is very easy to imagine that this vehicle, starring Wesley Snipes (then one of the kings of the genre) was sold to executives as a “Die Hard on a Plane”. And that’s exactly what he is.

Today, Steven Seagal it may even be a joke to many, but in the late 80s and early 90s, he was rising to the rank of action star with films that were critical and public success. This was his biggest and most ambitious project: a $35 million super-production funded by Warner and directed by Andrew Daviswho the following year would be nominated for an Oscar The Fugitivewith Harrison Ford. Here, Seagal lives a decorated military cook, who sees the battleship he is aboard taken hostage by terrorists – as well as the entire crew – leaving only him to save the day. And yes, it is a “Die Hard on the ship”.

The Force on Alert can be considered the biggest and most ambitious film of the career of Steven Seagal. It was also the most successful critically and at the box office. Naturally, Warner saw not a window, but a wide-open door to a sequel. After all, rival Fox already had a charismatic hero in the forms of John McClane from Bruce Willisand Casey Ryback of Steven Seagal seemed to be a great fit for Warner as well. So, three years later, the studio took off the paper the sequel that put the protagonist this time inside a train at high speed, where terrorists threatened the world. That’s being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Well, it wasn’t quite a bullet train, but it did damage.

long before John Wick and even before Matrixthe good people Keanu Reeves became an action hero in the early 90’s. Many can point Thrill Seekers (1991) as his successful entry into the genre, but it was Maximum speed that would reach new levels of success for the actor’s stardom. Maximum speed was a sensation at the time, and surprisingly stole much of the spotlight from other blockbusters, see True Lies and The Flintstones – The Movie. The plot begins inside an elevator and goes claustrophobic inside a bus, which cannot slow down otherwise a bomb explodes. Reeves plays Jack Traven, and the movie would still present us with a Sandra Bullock young girl in her career turn.

There is nothing so good that it cannot be spoiled. And not always the continuation of a successful film comes close to its original. not everyone can be Die Hard 2. AND Maximum Speed ​​2 definitely not. although the same Jan de Bont has returned to direct, the star Keanu Reeves decided to go his own way, wanting nothing to do with this continuation, which traded the bus for a transatlantic cruise. And yes, if you think that a cruise is too slow a vehicle for an action movie called Top Speed, you’re completely right. Sandra Bullock returned and gained the spotlight as a protagonist. And in Reeves’ absence, the bland Jason Patric. The best thing is always great Willem Dafoe living the caricatured villain.

The younger generation may not believe it, but Nicolas Cage was one of the biggest action heroes in the late 90s, after winning the Oscar for best actor. Okay, it might be too much information for the younger ones to take in, so we’ll focus on the movie. After doing very well in The rock (1996), several scripts of the genre arrived at the door of the actor, who at the time had a reputation. The first one he accepted was this one. Con Air, which placed him as a tragic hero, a prisoner serving time for having killed a guy in a fight defending his wife. The so-called Con Air in the title refers to the plane that transports the convicts and which curiously puts him next to the worst criminals in the country. When the bad guys take over the airship, it’s up to Cameron Poe (Cage) to do the right thing.

