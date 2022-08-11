Candidate for state deputy in PA, businessman declares fortune of R$ 448 million, including R$ 39 million in cryptocurrencies | 2022 elections in Pará

The Progressive Party (PP) candidate, Ailson Souto da Trindade, is so far the second with the highest declared fortune at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). He declared approximately R$448 million in assets, with R$39 million in cryptocurrencies – which corresponds to almost 9% of the assets.

Souto is second only to Marcos Ermírio de Moraes (PSDB), who declared R$1.2 billion. He is running as an alternate for Senate candidate Marconi Perillo for the state of Goiás.

The total assets declared by businessman Ailson went from approximately R$18 thousand in 2012, when he ran in the municipal elections for the position of councilor, to R$448,447,364.52 this year, as declared to the TSE by the candidate himself – the jump was 29 thousand times in ten years.

The businessman declares a land worth R$390 million, R$39.5 million in foreign currency (cryptocurrencies), as well as goods, including jewelry, paintings, art objects, etc., totaling R$9.1 million.

Trindade also declares other movable assets in the amount of R$1.8 million, fixed income investments in the amount of R$7.5 million and a house in the amount of R$350 thousand.

The deadline for candidates to send information regarding assets to the TSE is until August 15, when the electoral campaign officially begins.

Ailson Souto ran for councilor in the municipality of Porto de Moz, a city with approximately 40,000 inhabitants in southwest Pará, 416 km from the capital Belém. He failed to be elected at the time, getting 135 votes.

To g1, his campaign advice confirmed the values ​​and informed that the goods originate from the change in the entrepreneur’s performance, leaving the electronics business for the real estate market. According to the press office, he works with the purchase and sale of lots and construction of houses in Brazilian companies.

“It is important to highlight that the candidate’s companies declare corporate income tax, collecting the entirety of the taxes due. As well as the candidate in the individual. the exercise of their profession explained above”, says the advisory.

Regarding the money in foreign currency, the advisory clarified that the values ​​were declared as crypto assets. “The Federal Revenue understands as resources in kind, as it is a current asset. However, crypto-assets are recognized by the agency as foreign currency”.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the name of the candidate for state deputy in Pará appears in the membership of three legal entities – the companies AST Empreendimentos Imobiliários and AR Serviços de Office.