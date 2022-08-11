Celebrities remove likes from publication in which Johnny Depp celebrates victory over Amber Heard

The judgment involving the relationship between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is having a new chapter, this time behind the scenes. After two months of the verdict, the publication in which the actor celebrates the victory in the courts began to suffer a “dispatch” of likes, mainly from celebrities who had expressed support for him.





Orlando Bloom, Rita Ora, Elle Fanning, Natalie Imbruglia, Robert Downey Jr., Bella Hadid, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner and Joey King are some of the personalities who would have “disliked” the publication after part of the documents relating to the process were released.





The “exodus” of support was noticed by users of the Reddit platform, who had compiled all the accounts that liked and/or commented on the publication. After consulting the list, however, they realized that several profiles removed the statements made in Depp’s post.





“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been together everywhere, we’ve seen everything together. We walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, let’s all move forward together. You are, as always, my bosses and, once again, I have no way of saying thank you, other than just saying thank you. So thank you. My love and respect, JD,” the actor posted at the time.





According to Newsweek, among the discoveries made that displeased the public were Depp’s behavior on the set of the fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (which would have even bothered executives at Disney, the production company of the work), texts by the actor to Marilyn Manson about Heard and the alleged attempt to use her period as a stripper against the actress in court.









None of the celebrities mentioned in the post, however, have publicly spoken about why their likes no longer appear on Depp’s post.





The decision





In early June, Amber was found guilty of statements made in an article written in The Washington Post, in which she accused Depp of abuse. In the decision, the jury determined that the actress would have to compensate her ex-husband in US$ 15 million (equivalent to R$ 71.9 million). But Amber will pay just over $8 million.





The jury’s decision split the damages into $10 million as compensatory measures for defaming Depp and a further $5 million as punitive measures. This last value was reduced, at the end of the reading of the verdict, by Judge Penney Azcarate. Following the maximum ceiling for punitive damages in the state, the amount dropped to US$ 350 thousand.





Furthermore, Depp was also sentenced to $2 million for defaming Amber Heard. Thus, the value of US$ 15 million was reduced to US$ 8.35 million.





Regarding Heard’s lawsuit against Depp, the actor was found guilty on one of three counts. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star will have to pay $ 2 million (equivalent to R$ 9.5 million) in moral damages to his ex-wife. Amber had sought damages in the amount of $100 million.





The jury reached a verdict after a trial that began on April 11 and ended on May 27, which generated great repercussion for the troubled relationship experienced by the two as a couple. The jury reached its decision after three days of deliberations and more than 13 hours. In all, there were seven jurors.

