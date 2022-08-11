Check out the new CHANGES on Twitter

The Twitter platform this year has been going through a series of updates and changes. The latest ones launched for Brazil are related to tools, resources and security systems to inform about the presidential election process that will take place until the end of the year. In addition, the quick text platform has recently perfected its ad format, pinning ads to the top of the “Explore” tab, including a new variety of emoji reactions in direct messages sent and in addition to placing the much-requested “dislike” button. .

This time, the platform started testing this week a kind of “Status” in the posts. The feature will work in the form of tagged tags in tweets. The feature is not intended to replace the beloved “threads”, but promises to make publications more practical and organized.

If the feature is approved in the testing phase, you can put warning notes in publications, such as “I just want to complain” or “spoiler warning”. For now, the novelty is being tested in the United States and Australia, but the general expectation is that the possibility of tagging will reach everyone in the near future.

Twitter told The Verge, an American online news portal, that the intention of this feature is to provide more clarity and context in user posts. There is still no date for the feature to arrive in other countries, but we can find several users demonstrating the usefulness and possibility of the tool that even has the “hot take” option, aimed at those tweets that expose opinions that can leave even their best friends wanting a new button: the “unsee”.