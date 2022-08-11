Check out the winners of the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix 2022

THE Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts announced this Wednesday (10) the winners of the 21st Grand Prix of Movie theater Brazilianwith a ceremony broadcast live by the Brazil channel and Globoplay. The finalists competed in 32 categories and were chosen by voting by Academy members.

The Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix is ​​voted on by professionals from the most diverse areas of the sector who are associated with the Academy, an entity open to the entire class. The presentation of the ceremony that this year took place in Rio de Janeiro, was due to Camila Pitanga and Silvero Pereira.

The highlight of the night was marighella which won 8 awards, including Best Fiction Feature Film, Best First Feature Film Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Check out the nominees and winners in each of the categories Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix 2022:

BEST FEATURE FICTION FILM

7 prisonersby Alexandre Moratto.

Then the crazy one is meby Julia Rezende

private desertby Aly Muritiba

jaguar manby Vinícius Reis

marighellaby Wagner Moura [VENCEDOR]

BEST FILM – POPULAR JURY

The Auto of the Good Lieby José Eduardo Belmonte [VENCEDOR]

BEST COMEDY FEATURE FILM

the perfect mother-in-lawby Cris D’Amato

Then the crazy one is meby Julia Rezende [VENCEDOR]

The Auto of the Good Lieby José Eduardo Belmonte

Who will stay with Mario?by Hsu Chien Hsin

An Inseparable Coupleby Sergio Goldenberg

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

8 Presidents 1 Oath – The History of a Present Timeby Carla Camurati

The Last Forestby Luiz Bolognesi [VENCEDOR]

Dawnby Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi

Get-together, I came to confuse and not explainby Micael Langer and Cláudio Manoel

Morocco cinemaby Ricardo Calil

BEST CHILDREN’S FEATURE FILM

Monica’s Gang – Lessonsby Daniel Rezende [VENCEDOR]

An Almost Perfect Uncle 2by Pedro Antonio Paes

HONORABLE MENTION — ANIMATION FEATURE FILM

Bob Spit – We Don’t Like Peopleby Cesar Cabral [VENCEDOR]

BETTER DIRECTION

Alexandre Moratto by 7 prisoners

Aly Muritiba by private desert

Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi by Dawn

Daniel Filho by The Silence of the Rain [VENCEDOR]

Daniel Rezende by Monica’s Gang – Lessons

Luiz Bolognesi by The Last Forest

BEST FIRST FEATURE DIRECTOR

Camila Freitas by Floor

Cesar Cabral for Bob Spit – We Don’t Like People

Déo Cardoso by Nego Head

Iuli Gerbase by The Pink Cloud

Madiano Marchetti by Madalena

Wagner Moura by marighella [VENCEDOR]

BEST ACTRESS

Adriana Esteves as Clara by marighella

Andreia Horta as Mariana by Mariana’s Secret Garden

Débora Falabella as Dani by Then the crazy one is me

Dira Paes as Rita by Venice [VENCEDORA]

Marieta Severo as Ada by Lettuce Nights

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Savoia as Daniel by private desert

Bruno Gagliasso as Lúcio by marighella

Chico Diaz as Pedro by jaguar man

Irandhir Santos as Omar by pity

Seu Jorge as Marighella by marighella [VENCEDOR]

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Bárbara Paz as Bárbara by Why Don’t You Cry?

Bella Camero as Bella by marighella

Carol Castro as Madalena by Venice

Claudia Abreu as Beatriz by The Silence of the Rain

Zezé Motta as Francisca by Doctor Gamma [VENCEDORA]

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

André Abujamra as Nando by 7 prisoners

Augusto Madeira as Mucio by Aqua Movie

Danton Mello as Beto by An Almost Perfect Uncle 2

Emilio de Mello as Dantas by jaguar man

Humberto Carrão as Humberto by marighella

Luiz Carlos Vasconcelos as Branco by marighella

Rodrigo Santoro as Luca by 7 prisoners [VENCEDOR]

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY DIRECTION

Adrian Teijido, ABC by marighella [VENCEDOR]

Blue Serra by Monica’s Gang – Lessons

Cristiano Conceição by Doctor Gamma

Felipe Reinheimer, ABC by The Silence of the Rain

Gustavo Hadba, ABC by Aqua Movie

Gustavo Hadba, ABC by Venice

Luis Armando Arteaga by private desert

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Anna Muyelaert and Lô Politi by Dawn

Davi Kopenawa Yanomami and Luiz Bonognesi for The Last Forest

Henrique dos Santos and Aly Muritiba for private desert [VENCEDOR]

Hilton Lacerda, Anna Carolina Francisco and Dillner Gomes for pity

Thayná Mantesso and Alexandre Moratto for 7 prisoners

BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT

Felipe Braga and Wagner Moura – adapted from the work “Marighella: The Guerrilla Who Set the World on Fire“, by Mario Magalhães – by marighella. [VENCEDOR]

Lucia Murat and Tatiana Salem Levy – freely inspired by the play”There’s more future than past“, by Clarisse Zarvos and Daniele Avila Small – by A-N-A. Untitled.

Lusa Silvestre – inspired by the book “The Silence of the Rain“, by Luiz Alfredo Garcia-Roza – by The Silence of the Rain

Mariana Zatz and Thiago Dottori – from the Work “Monica’s Gang“, by Mauricio de Sousa and inspired by the Graphic Novel “lessons” by Vitor Cafaggi and Lu Cafaggi by Monica’s Gang – Lessons

Miguel Falabella – adapted theatrical play “Venice“, by Jorge Accam – by Venice

BEST ART DIRECTION

Claudio Amaral Peixoto by 4×100 – Running for a Dream

Fabíola Bonofiglio and Marcos Pedroso for private desert

Frederico Pinto, ABC by marighella [VENCEDOR]

Mario Monteiro by The Silence of the Rain

Tulé Peake by Venice.

William Valduga by 7 prisoners

BEST COSTUME

Aline Canella by 7 prisoners

Bia Salgado by Venice

Kika Lopes by The Silence of the Rain

Rô Nascimento by Doctor Gamma

Veronica Julian by marighella [VENCEDORA]

BEST MAKEUP

Adriano Manques for The Silence of the Rain

Britney Federline by private desert

Gabi Britzki by Monica’s Gang – Lessons

Martín Macías Trujillo by marighella

Martín Macías Trujillo by Venice [VENCEDOR]

BETTER VISUAL EFFECT

Eduardo Schaal, Guilhere Ramalho and Hugo Gurgel for Bob Spit – We Don’t Like People

Emerson Bonadias by The Silence of the Rain

Luiz Adriano by Venice

Marco Prado by Monica’s Gang – Lessons

Pedro de Lima Marques by Tales of Tomorrow [VENCEDOR]

Saulo Silva for marighella.

BEST FICTION MOUNTING

Diana Vasconcellos by The Silence of the Rain

Diana Vasconcellos by Venice

Germano de Oliveira for 7 prisoners

Karen Harley, EDT by pity [VENCEDORA]

Lucas Gonzaga by marighella

BEST DOCUMENTARY ASSEMBLY

Eva Randolph and Yan Motta by Good evening

Ide Lacreta by Zimba

Joana Ventura by 8 Presidents 1 Oath – The History of a Present Time

Jordana Berg by Morocco cinema

Ricardo Farias for The Last Forest [VENCEDOR]

Vania Debs by Dawn

BEST SOUND

George Saldanha, Alessandro Laroca, Eduardo Virmond and Renan Deodado by marighella [VENCEDOR]

Jorge Rezende, Miriam Biderman, ABC, Ricardo Reis, ABC and Toco Cerqueira for Monica’s Gang – Lessons

Lia Camargo and Tom Myers by 7 prisoners

Marcel Costa, Simone Petrillo and Paulo Gama for The Silence of the Rain

Valéria Ferro, Tiago Bittencout, Daniel Turini, Fernando Henna and Sérgio Abdalla for Aqua Movie

BEST SOUNDTRACK

André Abujamra and Márcio Nigro for Bob Spit – We Don’t Like People [VENCEDOR]

Antonio Pinto by Aqua Movie

Antonio Pinto by marighella

Bern Ceppas by The Silence of the Rain

Cristovão Bastos for Pixinguinha, an Affectionate Man

Felipe Ayres by private desert

BEST BRAZILIAN ANIMATION SERIES, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – PAY/OTT TV

Angeli The Killer – Season 2 (Canal Brasil), by Cesar Cabral [VENCEDORA]

Ami’s adventures – Season 1 (globoplay), by Maria Carolina and Igor Souza

The Under-Undergrounds – Season 2 (Nickelodeon), by Fernando Alonso and Nelson Botter Jr.

word planet – Season 1 (Discovery+), by Claudio Peralta

BEST DOCUMENTARY BRAZILIAN SERIES, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – PAY/OTT TV

Open Wings – Season 1 (Youtube Originals), by Maristela Mattos

Fatigue Society – Season 1 (GNT), by Patrick Hanser

street sound – Season 3 (Channel Short), by Roberto Berliner

Transamazon – A Road to the Past – Season 1 (HBO and HBO GO), by Jorge Bodanzky [VENCEDORA]

Your house is my house – Season 1 (HBO Mundi and HBO GO), by Paulinho Moska and Pablo Casacuberta

BEST BRAZILIAN FICTION SERIES, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – PAY TV/OTT

Star Floor – Season 1 (Canal Brasil), by Hilton Lacerda

Cologne – Season 1 (Canal Brasil), by André Ristum

Blue Building Detectives – Season 15 (Gloob and Globoplay), by Tatiana de Lamare

SUN – Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video), by Breno Silveira [VENCEDORA]

September mornings – Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video), by Luis Pinheiro

tuning – Season 2 (Netflix) by KondZilla

BEST BRAZILIAN SERIES FICTION, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – OPEN TV

Terminators from Beyond – Season 1 (SBT), by Fabricio Bittar

Crazy Lab It’s On – Season 1 (TVE-RS), by Edye

Under pressure – Season 4 (Globo), by Andrucha Waddington [VENCEDORA]

BEST ANIMATION SHORT FILM

Aurora – The Street That Wanted to Be a Riverby Radhi Meron

batchby Ester Harumi Kawai

childhood scenesby Kimberly Palermo

Indigenous Myths in Travessiaby Julia Vellutini and Wesley Rodrigues [VENCEDOR]

solitudeby Tami Martins

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The Hunger of Lazarusby Diego Benevides

Low Fire High Astralby Helena Ignez

It Was A Poetry Timeby Petrus Cariry

single motherby Camila de Moraes

Yaõkwa, Image and Memoryby Rita Carelli and Vincent Carelli [VENCEDOR]

BEST FICTION SHORT FILM

The Infernal Machineby Francis Vogner dos Reis

Actby Barbara Paz [VENCEDOR]

August skyby Jasmin Tenucci

shop floorby Nina Kopko

A Wild Patience Brought Me This Farby Erica Sarmet

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

the night of fire (night of fire) (Mexico), by Tatiana Huezo

Spider (spider) (Argentina, Brazil and Chile), by Andrés Wood

wandering heart (Wanderer Corazon) (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Spain and Holland), by Leonardo Brzezicki

Emma (Chile), by Pablo Larrain [VENCEDOR]

A Common Crime (a common crime) (Argentina), by Francisco Marquez

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Druk – One More Round (Druk) (Denmark), by Thomas Vinterberg

Dune (dune) (USA), by Denis Villeneuve

My dad (The Father) (USA), by Florian Zeller

nomadland (USA) by Chloe Zhao [VENCEDOR]

Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Couldn’t Be Televised) (Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could not be Televised)) (USA), by Questlove Thompson

O Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix 2022 It was broadcast on August 10th on Canal Brasil and on Globplay.

