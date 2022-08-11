Check out the winners of the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix 2022

THE Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts announced this Wednesday (10) the winners of the 21st Grand Prix of Movie theater Brazilianwith a ceremony broadcast live by the Brazil channel and Globoplay. The finalists competed in 32 categories and were chosen by voting by Academy members.
The Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix is voted on by professionals from the most diverse areas of the sector who are associated with the Academy, an entity open to the entire class. The presentation of the ceremony that this year took place in Rio de Janeiro, was due to Camila Pitanga and Silvero Pereira.
The highlight of the night was marighella which won 8 awards, including Best Fiction Feature Film, Best First Feature Film Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Check out the nominees and winners in each of the categories Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix 2022:
BEST FEATURE FICTION FILM
- 7 prisonersby Alexandre Moratto.
- Then the crazy one is meby Julia Rezende
- private desertby Aly Muritiba
- jaguar manby Vinícius Reis
- marighellaby Wagner Moura [VENCEDOR]
BEST FILM – POPULAR JURY
- The Auto of the Good Lieby José Eduardo Belmonte [VENCEDOR]
BEST COMEDY FEATURE FILM
- the perfect mother-in-lawby Cris D’Amato
- Then the crazy one is meby Julia Rezende [VENCEDOR]
- The Auto of the Good Lieby José Eduardo Belmonte
- Who will stay with Mario?by Hsu Chien Hsin
- An Inseparable Coupleby Sergio Goldenberg
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
- 8 Presidents 1 Oath – The History of a Present Timeby Carla Camurati
- The Last Forestby Luiz Bolognesi [VENCEDOR]
- Dawnby Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi
- Get-together, I came to confuse and not explainby Micael Langer and Cláudio Manoel
- Morocco cinemaby Ricardo Calil
BEST CHILDREN’S FEATURE FILM
- Monica’s Gang – Lessonsby Daniel Rezende [VENCEDOR]
- An Almost Perfect Uncle 2by Pedro Antonio Paes
HONORABLE MENTION — ANIMATION FEATURE FILM
- Bob Spit – We Don’t Like Peopleby Cesar Cabral [VENCEDOR]
BETTER DIRECTION
- Alexandre Moratto by 7 prisoners
- Aly Muritiba by private desert
- Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi by Dawn
- Daniel Filho by The Silence of the Rain [VENCEDOR]
- Daniel Rezende by Monica’s Gang – Lessons
- Luiz Bolognesi by The Last Forest
BEST FIRST FEATURE DIRECTOR
- Camila Freitas by Floor
- Cesar Cabral for Bob Spit – We Don’t Like People
- Déo Cardoso by Nego Head
- Iuli Gerbase by The Pink Cloud
- Madiano Marchetti by Madalena
- Wagner Moura by marighella [VENCEDOR]
BEST ACTRESS
- Adriana Esteves as Clara by marighella
- Andreia Horta as Mariana by Mariana’s Secret Garden
- Débora Falabella as Dani by Then the crazy one is me
- Dira Paes as Rita by Venice [VENCEDORA]
- Marieta Severo as Ada by Lettuce Nights
BEST ACTOR
- Antonio Savoia as Daniel by private desert
- Bruno Gagliasso as Lúcio by marighella
- Chico Diaz as Pedro by jaguar man
- Irandhir Santos as Omar by pity
- Seu Jorge as Marighella by marighella [VENCEDOR]
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Bárbara Paz as Bárbara by Why Don’t You Cry?
- Bella Camero as Bella by marighella
- Carol Castro as Madalena by Venice
- Claudia Abreu as Beatriz by The Silence of the Rain
- Zezé Motta as Francisca by Doctor Gamma [VENCEDORA]
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- André Abujamra as Nando by 7 prisoners
- Augusto Madeira as Mucio by Aqua Movie
- Danton Mello as Beto by An Almost Perfect Uncle 2
- Emilio de Mello as Dantas by jaguar man
- Humberto Carrão as Humberto by marighella
- Luiz Carlos Vasconcelos as Branco by marighella
- Rodrigo Santoro as Luca by 7 prisoners [VENCEDOR]
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY DIRECTION
- Adrian Teijido, ABC by marighella [VENCEDOR]
- Blue Serra by Monica’s Gang – Lessons
- Cristiano Conceição by Doctor Gamma
- Felipe Reinheimer, ABC by The Silence of the Rain
- Gustavo Hadba, ABC by Aqua Movie
- Gustavo Hadba, ABC by Venice
- Luis Armando Arteaga by private desert
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
- Anna Muyelaert and Lô Politi by Dawn
- Davi Kopenawa Yanomami and Luiz Bonognesi for The Last Forest
- Henrique dos Santos and Aly Muritiba for private desert [VENCEDOR]
- Hilton Lacerda, Anna Carolina Francisco and Dillner Gomes for pity
- Thayná Mantesso and Alexandre Moratto for 7 prisoners
BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT
- Felipe Braga and Wagner Moura – adapted from the work “Marighella: The Guerrilla Who Set the World on Fire“, by Mario Magalhães – by marighella. [VENCEDOR]
- Lucia Murat and Tatiana Salem Levy – freely inspired by the play”There’s more future than past“, by Clarisse Zarvos and Daniele Avila Small – by A-N-A. Untitled.
- Lusa Silvestre – inspired by the book “The Silence of the Rain“, by Luiz Alfredo Garcia-Roza – by The Silence of the Rain
- Mariana Zatz and Thiago Dottori – from the Work “Monica’s Gang“, by Mauricio de Sousa and inspired by the Graphic Novel “lessons” by Vitor Cafaggi and Lu Cafaggi by Monica’s Gang – Lessons
- Miguel Falabella – adapted theatrical play “Venice“, by Jorge Accam – by Venice
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Claudio Amaral Peixoto by 4×100 – Running for a Dream
- Fabíola Bonofiglio and Marcos Pedroso for private desert
- Frederico Pinto, ABC by marighella [VENCEDOR]
- Mario Monteiro by The Silence of the Rain
- Tulé Peake by Venice.
- William Valduga by 7 prisoners
BEST COSTUME
- Aline Canella by 7 prisoners
- Bia Salgado by Venice
- Kika Lopes by The Silence of the Rain
- Rô Nascimento by Doctor Gamma
- Veronica Julian by marighella [VENCEDORA]
BEST MAKEUP
- Adriano Manques for The Silence of the Rain
- Britney Federline by private desert
- Gabi Britzki by Monica’s Gang – Lessons
- Martín Macías Trujillo by marighella
- Martín Macías Trujillo by Venice [VENCEDOR]
BETTER VISUAL EFFECT
- Eduardo Schaal, Guilhere Ramalho and Hugo Gurgel for Bob Spit – We Don’t Like People
- Emerson Bonadias by The Silence of the Rain
- Luiz Adriano by Venice
- Marco Prado by Monica’s Gang – Lessons
- Pedro de Lima Marques by Tales of Tomorrow [VENCEDOR]
- Saulo Silva for marighella.
BEST FICTION MOUNTING
- Diana Vasconcellos by The Silence of the Rain
- Diana Vasconcellos by Venice
- Germano de Oliveira for 7 prisoners
- Karen Harley, EDT by pity [VENCEDORA]
- Lucas Gonzaga by marighella
BEST DOCUMENTARY ASSEMBLY
- Eva Randolph and Yan Motta by Good evening
- Ide Lacreta by Zimba
- Joana Ventura by 8 Presidents 1 Oath – The History of a Present Time
- Jordana Berg by Morocco cinema
- Ricardo Farias for The Last Forest [VENCEDOR]
- Vania Debs by Dawn
BEST SOUND
- George Saldanha, Alessandro Laroca, Eduardo Virmond and Renan Deodado by marighella [VENCEDOR]
- Jorge Rezende, Miriam Biderman, ABC, Ricardo Reis, ABC and Toco Cerqueira for Monica’s Gang – Lessons
- Lia Camargo and Tom Myers by 7 prisoners
- Marcel Costa, Simone Petrillo and Paulo Gama for The Silence of the Rain
- Valéria Ferro, Tiago Bittencout, Daniel Turini, Fernando Henna and Sérgio Abdalla for Aqua Movie
BEST SOUNDTRACK
- André Abujamra and Márcio Nigro for Bob Spit – We Don’t Like People [VENCEDOR]
- Antonio Pinto by Aqua Movie
- Antonio Pinto by marighella
- Bern Ceppas by The Silence of the Rain
- Cristovão Bastos for Pixinguinha, an Affectionate Man
- Felipe Ayres by private desert
BEST BRAZILIAN ANIMATION SERIES, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – PAY/OTT TV
- Angeli The Killer – Season 2 (Canal Brasil), by Cesar Cabral [VENCEDORA]
- Ami’s adventures – Season 1 (globoplay), by Maria Carolina and Igor Souza
- The Under-Undergrounds – Season 2 (Nickelodeon), by Fernando Alonso and Nelson Botter Jr.
- word planet – Season 1 (Discovery+), by Claudio Peralta
BEST DOCUMENTARY BRAZILIAN SERIES, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – PAY/OTT TV
- Open Wings – Season 1 (Youtube Originals), by Maristela Mattos
- Fatigue Society – Season 1 (GNT), by Patrick Hanser
- street sound – Season 3 (Channel Short), by Roberto Berliner
- Transamazon – A Road to the Past – Season 1 (HBO and HBO GO), by Jorge Bodanzky [VENCEDORA]
- Your house is my house – Season 1 (HBO Mundi and HBO GO), by Paulinho Moska and Pablo Casacuberta
BEST BRAZILIAN FICTION SERIES, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – PAY TV/OTT
- Star Floor – Season 1 (Canal Brasil), by Hilton Lacerda
- Cologne – Season 1 (Canal Brasil), by André Ristum
- Blue Building Detectives – Season 15 (Gloob and Globoplay), by Tatiana de Lamare
- SUN – Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video), by Breno Silveira [VENCEDORA]
- September mornings – Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video), by Luis Pinheiro
- tuning – Season 2 (Netflix) by KondZilla
BEST BRAZILIAN SERIES FICTION, INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION – OPEN TV
- Terminators from Beyond – Season 1 (SBT), by Fabricio Bittar
- Crazy Lab It’s On – Season 1 (TVE-RS), by Edye
- Under pressure – Season 4 (Globo), by Andrucha Waddington [VENCEDORA]
BEST ANIMATION SHORT FILM
- Aurora – The Street That Wanted to Be a Riverby Radhi Meron
- batchby Ester Harumi Kawai
- childhood scenesby Kimberly Palermo
- Indigenous Myths in Travessiaby Julia Vellutini and Wesley Rodrigues [VENCEDOR]
- solitudeby Tami Martins
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
- The Hunger of Lazarusby Diego Benevides
- Low Fire High Astralby Helena Ignez
- It Was A Poetry Timeby Petrus Cariry
- single motherby Camila de Moraes
- Yaõkwa, Image and Memoryby Rita Carelli and Vincent Carelli [VENCEDOR]
BEST FICTION SHORT FILM
- The Infernal Machineby Francis Vogner dos Reis
- Actby Barbara Paz [VENCEDOR]
- August skyby Jasmin Tenucci
- shop floorby Nina Kopko
- A Wild Patience Brought Me This Farby Erica Sarmet
BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
- the night of fire (night of fire) (Mexico), by Tatiana Huezo
- Spider (spider) (Argentina, Brazil and Chile), by Andrés Wood
- wandering heart (Wanderer Corazon) (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Spain and Holland), by Leonardo Brzezicki
- Emma (Chile), by Pablo Larrain [VENCEDOR]
- A Common Crime (a common crime) (Argentina), by Francisco Marquez
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
- Druk – One More Round (Druk) (Denmark), by Thomas Vinterberg
- Dune (dune) (USA), by Denis Villeneuve
- My dad (The Father) (USA), by Florian Zeller
- nomadland (USA) by Chloe Zhao [VENCEDOR]
- Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Couldn’t Be Televised) (Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could not be Televised)) (USA), by Questlove Thompson
O Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix 2022 It was broadcast on August 10th on Canal Brasil and on Globplay.
I have a degree in Information Systems, and I love cinema, television and theater. I work, read a lot, study, go to cinemas, parks and run (exceeded the personal goal of 21km), and still I watch series, movies and read books and write about them for more than 10 years…
Yes, I don’t even know how I manage to organize my schedule in the midst of so much nerdiness.
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DanArtimos
twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DanArtimos
—
Related