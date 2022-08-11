Chinese Communist Party document cites Taiwan reunification

The publication released this Wednesday reiterates that the island is part of the country and interference in the process will not be tolerated.

The Chinese Communist Party published this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022) the document entitled “The question of Taiwan and the reunification of China in the new era”. The text reiterates that the island is part of the country and any interference in the reunification process will not be tolerated. Here’s the intact (112 KB in English).

“The realization of complete national reunification is driven by the history and culture of the Chinese nation and determined by the momentum and circumstances surrounding our national revitalization. We have never been so close, confident and able to achieve the goal”says the document.

According to the text, the gap between Taipei and Beijing was the result of actions by the Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party, while the Chinese Communist Party took steps to promote progress. “Towards National Reunification”.

The document acknowledges that Taiwan has its own system and says that the reunification process will be “Pacific” and guided by the principle: “one country, two systems”.

The premise served as support for the reintegration of Hong Kong and Macao, administrative region on the south coast, to the People’s Republic of China, according to the text. The document states that the approach is based on “on democratic principles, it demonstrates goodwill, seeks a peaceful solution and offers mutual benefits”.

Regarding interference in the reunification process, the text says that there will be no waiver of the “use of force” but that this will be the “last resource”because the “Chinese compatriots in Taiwan” are not targets.

Finally, the text says that the “Taiwan’s future lies in the reunification of China” and the well-being of the Taiwanese population depends on the “Revitalization of the Chinese Nation”.

INCREASE IN TENSION

After visit of the President of the Chamber of United States, Nancy PelosiTaipei, China intensified the military exercises around Taiwan.

The Taiwanese Foreign Minister, Joseph Wusaid on Tuesday (Aug 9) that China used the activities as part of an action plan for “to break into” The island. According to him, the retaliation from Beijing to visit from Pelosi, it was just an excuse.

This Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense informed that military activities were “successfully completed”but will continue with regular patrols in the region.

Taiwan has been independently governed since 1949. However, Beijing considers it part of its territory and a breakaway province.

In addition general meeting gives UN (United Nations) recognizes the island as part of Chinese territory since 1971. USA admit that China has had sovereignty over Taiwan since 1972.

WHITE PAPER ON TAIWAN

The document released this Wednesday is the 3rd white paper on Taiwan. The 1st text was published in 1993 with the title “The Taiwan Question and the Reunification of China”. Shortly after an oral agreement signed in 1992 between Taipei and Beijing on the principle of one China.

The Communist Party published a 2nd document entitled “The One-China Principle and the Taiwan Question” in 2000. One year after Macau have been returned to Beijing’s domain. Thus, only Taiwan was left to carry out the total unification of the country.