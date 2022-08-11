Claro tv+ is off the air on game day and users complain

According to several users, the Claro tv+ platform has been experiencing problems since the night of this Wednesday (10) and continued during the dawn of this Thursday (11). According to reports, streaming is having problems logging in both on the website and in the app.

Platform users went to social networks to complain about the service that was having problems exactly on game day, as reported by client @MicaelSilva, who in his post says: “The future is streaming” Claro tv+ on match day:” In his tweet, there is an image of Claro tv+ that says: “Service temporarily unavailable. Please try later”.

User @alberineto complains that the operator offers a service, but when he wants to use it, it doesn’t work. “and @ClaroBrasil, which offers a service and then when we want to use it, it doesn’t work. Of course tv+ with login error, and looking here on TL, other users facing the same problem”.

In this post there is an answer to Claro, asking only that the user contact the operator via DM, informing data such as CPF in order to be able to help him. That is, at no time does it explain what may be happening with the platform. “Good night, how are you? Call me in DM, there I will be able to help you in the best way possible, and also confirm the holder’s CPF. I wait you there!”. says Clara.

In another post, the customer believes that since the Now Online platform switched to Claro tv+ streaming, it has become more difficult to watch TV. “After the #nowonline platform changed to #CLAROTV managed by @ClaroBrasil, it’s hard to watch TV. #streaming #TV #nowonline #claro”.

In this case, Claro also responds to the user as follows: “Good night, Jefferson! DM me and give me details of what’s going on, we’ll do our best to help you. To expedite, send me the data of the holder (CPF, full name and a number with area code). I’m waiting!” Again, without much explanation.

According to the user @_orogerio’s post, he has faced problems with Claro’s service with a certain frequency, stating that the service is inconsistent, and that another one has a bad experience with the platform. In his tweet, he jokes about using a dummy login, but associating it with the problem on the platform.

“@ClaroBrasil That has this fickle service, and today it just fell out of nowhere, and another day of very bad experience with Clarotv+ fictitious email and password because no one is an idiot, but with real data it’s the same thing”.

Again, Claro responds to the customer, but with what appears to be a standard response. “Call me in DM, with the holder’s CPF and mobile phone number, and I’ll help you”.

Claro’s positioning

According to the operator, the service is operating normally and that failure reports may be punctual.

“Claro tv+’s service is working normally. If there are reports about this failure, they can be punctual and, therefore, I am available to check individually what may have happened, ok?”, says Claro’s advice.

