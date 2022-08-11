Clean OS: Nokia announces new interface for its Android phones

Nokia is known for using one of the “purest” versions of Android on its smartphones, but today it announced a new interface for its operating system, which it will be called Clean OS. See now what to expect from this new version of Android customized for cell phones launched by HMD Global.
The news was shared by the official Nokia Mobile India Twitter account. In it we see a video where the company emphasizes that Clean OS should keep the minimalist look by saying:
If your smartphone experience isn’t pure, then is it really a “smart” phone?
In this way, the system should still maintain the look similar to the so-called “Pure Android” with few customizations and only essential applications, with the smallest possible number of pre-installed applications.
According to Nokia Mob, the new version of the system is already present in the Nokia C21 Plus, as it is in the description of the cell phone on the manufacturer’s official website.
Nokia C21 Plus has Clean OS. This means fewer pre-installed apps, so there’s more room for apps and the content you love.
HMD Global is expected to reveal more news about its operating system at IFA 2022, when new phones are also expected to be announced. In any case, we hope that this new feature will speed up the distribution of updates for longer on Nokia smartphones, a quality desired by many users at the moment.