Clean OS: Nokia announces new interface for its Android phones

Nokia is known for using one of the “purest” versions of Android on its smartphones, but today it announced a new interface for its operating system, which it will be called Clean OS. See now what to expect from this new version of Android customized for cell phones launched by HMD Global.

The news was shared by the official Nokia Mobile India Twitter account. In it we see a video where the company emphasizes that Clean OS should keep the minimalist look by saying:

If your smartphone experience isn’t pure, then is it really a “smart” phone?

In this way, the system should still maintain the look similar to the so-called “Pure Android” with few customizations and only essential applications, with the smallest possible number of pre-installed applications.