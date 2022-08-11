Corinthians lineup: team starts preparation for Derby | Corinthians

Corinthians performed again on Thursday afternoon and started preparing for the game against Palmeiras, at 19:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Two days after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, against Flamengo, Vitor Pereira’s team wants to turn the page and win points in Derby to keep on the rival’s tail, leader of the competition with six points more.

Vitor Pereira and his coaching staff divided the training into three parts, as reported by the club’s staff. In the first, work on marking pressure and possession of the ball in a reduced space. Then, a confrontation activity and, finally, repetition of set pieces.

Renato Augusto at Corinthians training this Thursday, before the Derby on Saturday

Just without Maycon, with a broken foot, and Paulinho, recovering from knee surgery, Vitor Pereira has practically his entire squad at his disposal. The coach, however, no longer has Willian, a player who is leaving Corinthians.

With his departure, the one who can gain space on the left wing is Róger Guedes. Timão’s number 9 has said, several times, that this is his preferred position. Corinthians is also running out of time to find a replacement for Willian.

Róger Guedes at Corinthians training this Thursday, before the Derby on Saturday

No suspensions for Derby, but with the decision in the Copa do Brasil next Wednesday, Vitor Pereira should make changes to the starting lineup.

The coach can take the following team to the derby: Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez (Balbuena), Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Roni, Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Corinthians still trains this Friday. It’s the last day of activities before the classic.

Vitor Pereira watches Corinthians training this Thursday

Banner Corinthians

