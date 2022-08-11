Corinthians seeks new number 10 to replace Willian’s departure

Corinthians will try to hire a player to replace Willian, who is agreeing to terminate his contract with Timão and move to Europe. However, the Corinthians board finds two major difficulties in closing with this new piece: time and money.

Brazilian clubs have until next Monday (15) to register athletes hired for the end of the season. This is the date that the national transfer window closes. The registration deadline for the Brazilian Championship is until August 26th, but if the spare part is not registered with the IDB until the 15th, it will not be able to play in the national competition. In the Copa do Brasil, the registration period has already ended.

Due to having little time to hire a new player for mid/attack, the Corinthians board has difficulties in negotiating. Timão has a list of options ranging from three to five players. The names of these athletes, however, are kept under lock and key.

The Corinthians management will prioritize the international scenario, as they understand that in Brazil there are no options at the moment that can adequately supply Willian’s departure. For the alvinegra summit, those who could be this replacement work in Serie A and have already made seven matches, which makes a transaction in the domestic market unfeasible.

However, abroad, the market situation requires an investment that is difficult to negotiate in such a short time. The idea is to attack players with a positive record, but who are not having a good time and who could be loaned or come at a low cost.

For this, a task force is set up, which involves the entire football department, so that Corinthians is accurate in hiring this new player for the attack. Coach Vítor Pereira made it clear to the board that he wants a player to replace Willian.