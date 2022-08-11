Corinthians should receive more than R$100 million from Globo for the Brasileirão on pay-per-view; understand

Grupo Globo, through Premierea pay-per-view service, should distribute around R$ 400 million to clubs for the sales of packages for the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians should receive more than R$ 100 million.

The information was released by columnist Allan Simon, from UOL Esporte. The journalist had access to a list with the forecast of the amount to be paid to clubs based on the registration of subscribers.

Among the clubs that compete in the Brasileirão Serie A, Timão, alongside Flamengo, are the only ones that have a contract with a guaranteed minimum value that can extrapolate the total values. That is, in the case of both teams, Grupo Globo pays more for the rights without prejudice to the other clubs.

The current amounts to be paid by the broadcaster are lower than those foreseen at the beginning of the contract. In 2019, for example, the total amount was BRL 650 million. The reason for the drop is linked to the pandemic, as competitions came to a halt for four months – which led to the cancellation of subscriptions to the Premiere.

In the case of Corinthians, in the amounts agreed in 2019, the club had a fixed revenue of at least BRL 80 million. The current value, in 2022, is R$ 110 million – see list below. The value does not only consider the percentages of subscription sales.

If considered, Corinthians, which has a share of 12%, would receive only R$ 48 million. In other words, Globo pays BRL 62 million more just for the commitment made in the contract. This reason would help explain why Corinthians has recurring games in the Premiere.

It is worth mentioning that the amount paid for pay-per-view, for Serie A clubs, is part of the total revenue. That is, it is included in the “package” of open TV and pay TV.

Currently, subscriptions to Premiere underwent modifications. Previously, pay TV operators charged monthly fees ranging from R$80 to R$100. Today, the service costs, on average, R$59.90. There are also plans in partnership with the Globoplay and amazonwhich can make pay-per-view R$29.90 per month for these services.

Check the amounts to be paid to clubs by Premiere

Flamengo: BRL 160 million (if only the percentage of subscription sales were considered, it would be BRL 76 million); Corinthians: R$ 110 million (if only the percentage of subscription sales were considered, it would be R$ 48 million); São Paulo: R$36 million; Palmeiras: R$ 32 million; Vasco: R$29 million; Grêmio: R$ 26 million (also has a minimum amount guaranteed in the contract); Cruzeiro: R$ 25.2 million; Atlético-MG: R$ 20 million; International: R$18.8 million; Santos: R$ 15.6 million; Fluminense: R$15.6 million; Botafogo: R$14.2 million; Bahia: R$ 8 million; Ceará: R$ 3.2 million; Fortaleza: R$ 2.8 million; Coritiba: R$ 2 million; Goiás: R$ 800 thousand; Atlético-GO, Avaí, América-MG, Juventude, Red Bull Bragantino and Cuiabá together account for 0.7% of the total amount paid by Premiere. The teams total R$ 2.8 million.

