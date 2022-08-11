With each variant of Covid-19 that appears, fear and doubt also emanate: how much more contagious will it be? The latest to take the job was Ômicron’s BA.5, which thwarted any plans to take a break from the growing cases of coronavirus infection.

According to scientists at The Wall Street Journal, strains are evolving and becoming better at evading our immune system’s existing defenses. It is estimated that the subvariant BA.5 is about 70% more transmissible than BA.2, another variant of Omicron known as “silent Omicron”. The escalation in the rate of contagion happened, practically, with all versions of the virus, which was spreading and changing.

Covid-19: Why are the variants increasingly contagious? image: shutterstock

Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, also explained that in addition to infections, Covid-19 vaccines have changed our immune defenses over time, making it difficult to face-to-face between past and present variants. The specific traits that help a variant thrive and take over have also changed.

“The pressures are quite different for the virus now,” said Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of Bern and the University of Geneva in Switzerland.

So why are they still contagious?

The truth is that, in the case of viruses (such as the flu), mutations, adaptations and strategies of contour were already expected, since this is already a characteristic of viruses in general. The issue here is that it is not possible to measure or predict when or how much a strain will change and what it will become – studies even reach possibilities, but there is only certainty after the process is completed.

With that in mind, a recent report by scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard compared the relative transmissibility of all existing dominant variants, taking into account both innate contagiousness and immune evasion. In the case of Covid, compared to the original strain, the subvariant Omicron BA.2 showed a fitness 8.9 times greater than the initial virus that emerged in Wuhan, China.

This leap of Omicron and its variants is what helped drive the rise in infections.

Also according to a report, the mutational aptitude of a variant translates into the ease with which it spreads, that is, the more ability to change, the more it spreads and the more it adapts. However, this is influenced by a number of factors, including the measures people take to limit the spread, such as social distancing and wearing masks, and the immunity accumulated in the population.

In short, it all depends on the transmissibility rate of the variant, the time it takes to infect people, how many people it infected and how the population reacted – in terms of safety measures to contain transmission. This will determine the strain that is most effective at spreading and possibly becoming dominant.

At the beginning of the pandemic, when the majority of the population had not yet had contact with the virus, the variants became dominant when they found tricks to become naturally more transmissible, such as changing their shape to better infect a person’s cells or making them it carried or transmitted higher levels of virus.

Coronavirus variant. Image: Shutterstock

But now, with people already infected and vaccinated, the variants have adapted and become better able to bypass these built-in protections, which may give them a greater advantage – here, experts underscore the importance of booster shots.

According to information from WSJbased on this and other studies, US health regulators instructed manufacturers to update their Covid-19 vaccines to target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, in addition to the ancestral strain of the virus, with the aim of tracking the continuously mutating pathogen.

Bedford highlighted that, in the future, it is possible that the virus will run out of strategies to increase its innate contagiousness, however, in relation to mutation, “this treadmill can continue forever”.

