Cristian shows affection for Corinthians fans and talks about a curious story with Tvez

One of the players who marked his time at Corinthians, Cristian talked a little about his time at Timão and the affection he has for the club. The player commented on the admiration he has for the Corinthians fans and also said that he keeps a white shirt that he exchanged with Tévez, when he still didn’t play for the Parque São Jorge team.

“When I put on the Corinthians shirt I felt at home, I felt comfortable. It was a shirt that brought me good things, good inspirations. I looked at that crowd and on the field I thought about them a lot. We know it’s difficult. A tremendous difficulty to get to the stadium, transportation. If the game was 21:45 Corinthians fans never left the club, regardless of any situation and that marked me a lot“, began Cristian in an interview with Corinthians TVfur YouTube, on the sixth episode of the podcast Savewhich is presented by Alfinete.

“When I arrived in 2008, there were eight games left in Serie B and we would play anywhere, it was crowded, it was an absurd number of people. When you arrived at the stadium, the fans were crazy. So, that moved me a lot, and I had to show the affection I had for the club, for those people who took that time to come and see us play”, said the player.

Cristian stood out for football playing for Paulista de Jundiaí in the 2005 season. That same year, the player faced Corinthians when he was still playing for the interior team. At the time, Timão had Tevez as the biggest star in its squad and Cristian told a curious story that he lived with the Argentine.

“I have the Tevez shirt kept until today. That day was remarkable for me. When we play in a small team it is difficult to change a shirt. It’s an all white shirt, only with the symbol. The shirt is even dirty, because I didn’t wash it, it’s stored. It was even funny, everyone wanting to get Tevez’s shirt. At the end of the first half, he raises the stoppage sign, I take a corner, then I nudged Tevez and asked if there was a way he could change his shirt with me.then I don’t know if he understood, but he said beauty”, said the former Corinthians player.

“Then the first half ended, he came and we changed the shirt and for me it was remarkable. Then it was funny, because everyone wanted the shirt, there were people who even offered money, but there are things that money can’t buy for me. It’s kept under lock and key, it’s something I’m going to tell my son. There are certain things that are priceless.”

The last club that Cristian defended was Atibaia, for the 2021 season. This year, the player has not played professionally. With the Timão shirt, the athlete had two spells between 2008 and 2009, then in 2015 until the beginning of 2017. All in all, the former Corinthians midfielder played 100 games with the white shirt, in addition to being champion of the Brazilian Series B (2008), Paulista (2009), Copa do Brasil (2009) and Brasileirão (2015).

