Cristiane loses teeth in Santos’ rout in Paulistão: “Will there be a divorce?” | saints

Shirt 11 participated in the plays of all the Mermaids’ goals in the confrontation, having scored one and assisted two others, in addition to starting Jane’s goal bid. However, it wasn’t just the attacker’s performance that drew attention.

After the end of the match, Cristiane ran to the goal defended by goalkeeper Luciana, in the second half, to look for the teeth she lost during the match after taking a hefty ball. She enlisted the help of her opponent to find it.

– I think I lost three teeth here. Doctor will have to fix it here that this business was expensive – said Cristiane after the match.

Later, on social media, she said that she would have to get two teeth from her son Bento.

1 of 2 Cristiane, Santos striker, after losing teeth in a game in the Paulista Women’s Championship — Photo: Disclosure/Santos FC Cristiane, Santos striker, after losing teeth in a game of the Paulista Women’s Championship — Photo: Disclosure / Santos FC

Elected best player on the field in a vote held by the São Paulo Football Federation, Cristiane posted a photo with the award and without her teeth, and joked with her “lacked” smile.

– Will there be a divorce? – wrote the player, who is married to lawyer Ana Paula Garcia.

Santos returns to the field next Thursday to face São José. The game will be played at 15:00 at Arena Barueri.

